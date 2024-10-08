Newswise — New data from the CDC shows a record number of kindergartners received an exemption for required vaccinations during the 2023-2024 school year.

According to the data, over three percent of kindergartners had an exemption for at least once vaccine. The data shows a majority were exempt for nonmedical reasons. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has a goal that at least 95% of children in kindergarten receive two doses of the measles vaccine. Last school year, the rate fell to 92.7%.

