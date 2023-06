This week, the CDC issued an alert related to locally acquired cases of malaria in Florida and Texas. This is the first time in 20 years that malaria has been transmitted from within the US, according to the CDC.

Ochsner Health infectious diseases physician and travel & tropical medicine expert, Dr. Obinna Nnedu, is available to discuss malaria - how it’s acquired, the symptoms & treatment, and how we can protect ourselves and prevent the disease from spreading.