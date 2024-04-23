Newswise — Susan Anenberg, is the director of the GW Climate & Health Institute, and professor and chair of the department of environmental and occupational health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. Anenberg’s research focuses on the health implications of climate change. She can talk about how climate change is driving extreme heat and the health consequences.

Mary Barron is an associate professor of exercise and nutrition sciences at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. An expert on sport-related youth injuries, she is available to discuss ways to mitigate heat illness during exercise.

Adriana Glenn is an assistant professor in the School of Nursing at GW. She can discuss how extreme heat can impact people – directly and indirectly – and how it can aggravate conditions in those individuals who are very young, older, and with chronic illnesses.

Neelu Tummala, is a clinical assistant professor of surgery at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She is also the co-director for the Climate Health Institute at GW with a special interest in the effects of climate change on population health.