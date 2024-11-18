Shaun Yang, a clinical microbiologist with UCLA Health, is available to discuss why adults 50 and older are now eligible for pneumococcal vaccination.

The change in CDC recommendations is based on epidemiological observations, according to Yang.

“The prevalence of risk factors in this age group (50-64) is more than we realized,” Dr. Yang says. “When people turn 50, they still think they are young and healthy. But they may already have conditions brewing that put them at risk.”

Many of the risk factors for developing pneumococcal disease are common in people ages 50 to 64, he says, including diabetes; chronic heart, liver or lung diseases; weakened immune system; cigarette smoking; and excessive alcohol consumption.

“On average, at least 40% of people in this age group have at least one of the medical conditions that will put them at a high risk of developing invasive or more severe infections,” Dr. Yang says. “This is probably an underrecognized population that has pretty high risk factors but has not been taken care of from a prevention standpoint.”

Pneumococcal disease is the main cause of pneumonia, which is most serious for children younger than 5 and adults 65 and older. It can also cause meningitis and bloodstream infections. Pneumococcal vaccination is among the standard childhood immunizations recommended by the CDC, protecting young children when they are most vulnerable to serious illness.

The newest pneumococcal vaccines protect against 21 pathogenic variations of the bacteria, he adds. For most people 50 and older, a single dose of the vaccine will provide lifelong protection.