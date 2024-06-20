Newswise — A new study from the CDC looked into families with children who have loaded guns in their homes. Over half of the homes the CDC studied did not have the guns in a secured lock box.

The report’s data from 2021 and 2022 looked into eight states. In those states, many gun owners kept weapons unlocked and loaded in their homes.

Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States.

Elizabeth Choma, clinical assistant professor at the George Washington University School of Nursing, is a pediatric nurse practitioner whose work focuses on firearm safety education in families. She can discuss this report, statistics about having firearms in your home and the importance of keeping your guns secure. If you would like to schedule an interview with Elizabeth Choma, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

