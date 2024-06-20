Newswise — A new study from the CDC examined US households and firearm storage behavior.

The report’s data from 2021 and 2022 looked into eight states. In those states, many gun owners kept weapons unlocked and loaded in their homes. For example, in at least 25% of homes with children or adolescents had a loaded gun, at least one loaded firearm was stored unlocked.

Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States.

Elizabeth Choma, clinical assistant professor at the George Washington University School of Nursing, is a pediatric nurse practitioner whose work focuses on firearm safety education in families. She can discuss this report, statistics about having firearms in your home and the importance of keeping your guns secure.



