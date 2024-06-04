Newswise — The Centers for Disease Control is issuing a warning that backyard chickens are causing outbreaks of salmonella.

According to a health advisory from the CDC, more than one hundred people across 29 states have gotten sick from salmonella either after touching or caring for backyard poultry. Nearly half of the people infected are those under 5 years old.

