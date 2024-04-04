Newswise — WEXFORD, Pa., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CDL Nuclear Technologies, a pioneer in advanced diagnostic solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the Mobile dedicated Cardiac PET/CT Trailer. This cutting-edge mobile solution is designed to revolutionize cardiac care by directly providing state-of-the-art cardiac PET/CT imaging services to medical facilities on their schedule.

Positioned as a low-risk, high-value option, the Mobile Cardiac PET/CT Trailer is aimed at enhancing cardiac programs across various medical facilities and practices. It offers an unparalleled opportunity for institutions to upgrade their cardiac care services without the hefty initial investment typically required for advanced diagnostic tools.

The Mobile Cardiac PET/CT Trailer is designed for and is especially beneficial for facilities that do not have on-site advanced cardiovascular imaging capabilities, have limited access to innovative imaging tools or are looking to expand their cardiovascular service line offerings. Designed for seamless integration, the trailer allows hospitals and medical facilities to expand their cardiac care imaging with minimal financial and operational risk. CDL provides this service in compliance with all healthcare regulations.

Lon Wilson, the chief executive officer at CDL Nuclear Technologies, emphasizes, "Recognizing the distinct nature and specific requirements of each medical facility in terms of their Cardiac PET/CT capabilities, we provide a spectrum of solutions tailored to enhance cardiac care programs. Our latest innovation, the dedicated Mobile Cardiac PET/CT Trailer, introduces a flexible and resourceful option, empowering hospitals to advance their provision of cardiac care services on their own terms."

The Mobile Cardiac PET/CT Trailer marks CDL Nuclear Technologies' third flexible solution, which ranges from complete end-to-end PET/CT build-outs to mobile, on-demand daily use Rubidium-82 radioisotope services. Wilson adds, "CDL is going back to its roots when we operated a mobile fleet of diagnostic modalities dating back to 1992. In 2003, CDL Nuclear was born, and we are making offering Cardiac PET easier than ever before; an expansion of our existing services now includes bringing cardiac PET to your doorstep and making it possible to offer patients this advanced, accurate and highly requested diagnostic modality. The acceptance of cardiac PET as the gold standard in the non-invasive assessment of coronary disease aligns with the stated goals of Medicare in reducing costs, reducing unnecessary hospitalizations and improving patient outcomes and we are extremely proud to be a part of aiding hospitals and physicians alike to meet these tremendous achievements."

CDL Nuclear Technologies is excited to offer this innovative solution to medical facilities nationwide, underscoring its commitment to advancing cardiac care and improving patient outcomes through accessible and advanced diagnostic tools. Learn more: https://bit.ly/3PPAeyp.

About CDL Nuclear Technologies

Founded in 1992, CDL Nuclear Technologies stands at the forefront of cardiac diagnostic solutions, driven by a team of former nuclear medicine technologists whose collective experience exceeds 150 years in nuclear laboratories. At the core of our mission is the conviction that cost, equipment, and accessibility should not hinder the advancement and availability of Cardiac PET/CT technologies. As the United States' leading provider of end-to-end Cardiac PET and PET/CT solutions, CDL Nuclear Technologies is distinguished by its unparalleled trust among cardiologists and hospital leaders nationwide, solidifying our status as the premier provider of flexible Cardiac PET/CT solutions.