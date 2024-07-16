Newswise — LOS ANGELES (July 16, 2024) -- Cedars-Sinai has been named to the Honor Roll for the ninth consecutive year in U.S. News & World Report’s "Best Hospitals 2024-25" rankings.

The medical center also tied for #1 in California and #1 in Los Angeles.

The U.S. News rankings, released Tuesday, are based on patient outcomes, patient experience, technology, ability to handle challenging referrals (according to surveyed physicians) and a variety of other health-related measures.

U.S. News selects the top-performing hospitals for the Honor Roll based on their high rankings and ratings in multiple specialties, procedures and conditions.

Cedars-Sinai had several specialties ranked nationally in the hospital rankings released Tuesday. The specialty rankings mean that Cedars-Sinai is among the top 50 hospitals in the nation in these specific clinical areas.

Four Cedars-Sinai specialties were ranked in the top five nationally:

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#2)

Obstetrics & Gynecology (#5)

Orthopedics (#5)

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#5)

Seven specialties were ranked in the top 10 nationally. In addition to the four above, the list includes:

Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery (#6)

Diabetes & Endocrinology (#9)

Neurology & Neurosurgery (#9, tied)

Four specialties also were #1 in California (highest U.S. News ranking in the region):

Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Orthopedics

“This recognition of Cedars-Sinai is a credit to the commitment of our innovative physicians, nurses and staff members to healing and progress for our patients,” said Thomas M. Priselac, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai. “Our healthcare professionals provide our community with the highest quality healthcare, and they inspire everything we do. I am in awe of their continued energy, curiosity, dedication and resilience.”

