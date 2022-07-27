LOS ANGELES --

WHAT:

Physician-scientists from the Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer’s and Memory Disorders at Cedars-Sinai are available for media interviews during the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) taking place online and in person July 31-Aug. 4, 2022, in San Diego.

WHO:

Zaldy Tan, MD, MPH , is director of the Bernard Maxine Platzer Lynn Family Memory Healthy Aging Program and medical director of the Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders at Cedars-Sinai. His research focuses on brain aging and Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. He will present abstracts on blood pressure variability as a measure of dementia risk,

Sarah Kremen, MD, is director of the Neurobehavior Program and associate professor of Neurology at Cedars-Sinai. She sees patients with cognitive concerns, mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and Alzheimer's and related dementias in the Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders. She leads the Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Trials Program and is the director of the Behavioral Neurology Fellowship Program at Cedars-Sinai.

WHERE:

Tan and Kremen are attending the conference in person and will be available for interviews with media there. Cedars-Sinai can also accommodate many virtual interview formats, including Zoom, FaceTime and Skype.

WHEN:

The Alzheimer’s Association International Conference is taking place in person July 31-Aug. 4, 2022, and also accessible online.