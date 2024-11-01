Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Nov. 1, 2024) -- Cedars-Sinai is expanding its long-standing commitment to local nonprofits through grantmaking and shared learning opportunities, as a way to promote greater health equity in the areas of homelessness and housing, access to care, and other community response categories.

Each year, Cedars-Sinai provides grant funding—$27.2 million during the last fiscal year—as part of its community outreach initiatives supporting dozens of nonprofit organizations across Los Angeles. The medical center was recognized as the largest non-foundation grantmaker to L.A. County charities in 2023, as part of the Los Angeles Business Journal’s annual Corporate Philanthropy rankings.

In the latest sign of its commitment, Cedars-Sinai recently convened more than 80 nonprofit grant recipients to culminate a multi-year Health Equity Grant Program. The gathering featured groups including LA Family Housing, the Venice Family Clinic and Homeboy Industries—nonprofits working to improve the lives and opportunities of Angelenos.

“All of these organizations represent a crucial part of the picture of services offered in our L.A. communities and are deeply committed to equitable health outcomes in partnership with Cedars-Sinai,” said Arthur J. Ochoa, JD, senior vice president of Advancement and chief advancement officer for Cedars-Sinai.

The grant program and its capacity-building efforts address health equity by examining the changing landscapes of Cedars-Sinai’s community partners, including those centered on recruitment and retainment of a diverse workforce, data intelligence to inform equity outcomes, and adherence to healthcare policies to provide high-quality services. The recent convening of nonprofits underscored this shared mission.

“Gathering to celebrate the work of these nonprofits and troubleshoot issues impacting them provides invaluable insights for identifying actionable solutions that make a difference across the health and social service sectors,” said Erin Jackson-Ward, DrPH, executive director of Grantmaking and Social Impact for Cedars-Sinai.

Moving the needle toward greater equitability in care is also a credit to alliances formed across the Cedars-Sinai Health System, which is expanding its health equity efforts across the L.A. region and beyond.

In 2022, Cedars-Sinai launched a Black Birth Equity program, providing grants to local, community-based organizations focused on reducing inequities in Black maternal and infant health. A groundbreaking hypertension study led by Cedars-Sinai’s Smidt Heart Institute, starting in 2015, also was the first to scientifically prove the effectiveness of bringing medical treatment directly to patrons of Black barbershops.

“The medical center is working to galvanize partnerships across the community to ensure that we are delivering inclusive care and addressing structural disparities,” said Christina Harris, MD, vice president and chief health equity officer for Cedars-Sinai.

Cedars-Sinai will continue to develop these community partnerships as part of an institutional effort to expand grantmaking and health equity. Future convenings will serve as an outlet for community clinics, homeless services providers and social service organizations to reflect on shared successes, challenges and lessons learned while helping underserved communities.

“Cedars-Sinai values the shared, mission-driven health equity initiatives with our nonprofit partners for the benefit of all Southern Californians,” Ochoa said.

