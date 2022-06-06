LOS ANGELES (June 6, 2022) --

WHAT:

Experts from Cedars-Sinai Cancer are available to comment on the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Cancer Disparities Progress Report 2022, which will be released Wednesday, June 8, in a virtual congressional briefing. The report highlights the need to increase diversity in clinical trials and the cancer workforce, and it provides policy recommendations for addressing cancer disparities—all areas Cedars-Sinai Cancer is working to address.

WHO:

Dan Theodorescu, MD, PhD, director of Cedars-Sinai Cancer, has spearheaded diversity and health equity initiatives including recruitment and promotion to leadership of physicians, researchers and others from populations underrepresented in science. He also led the establishment of a community advisory board featuring representation from underserved communities. Cedars-Sinai Cancer also conducts community outreach programs in partnership with faith-based groups and at Southern California Pride events.

B.J. Rimel, MD, a gynecologic oncologist and medical director of the Cedars-Sinai Cancer Clinical Trials Office, was instrumental in creating a first-of-its-kind LGBTQ+ cancer symposium, held in Los Angeles June 2-3. To increase clinical trial participation among patients from racial and ethnic minority communities, Cedars-Sinai Cancer participated in a national pilot project to test an unconscious-bias training program. It also launched a program to ensure clinical trials across the cancer spectrum are accessible to racial, ethnic and gender minorities.

Zuri Murrell, MD, is a colorectal surgeon and cancer specialist at Cedars-Sinai who regularly addresses audiences at churches and community centers in underserved communities in Los Angeles, where he is known for demystifying colon cancer and for his straight talk about the importance of screening.

James Turkson, PhD, acting associate director for Basic Research and associate director for Strategic Partnerships at Cedars-Sinai, focuses his research on the development of new anti-cancer agents. He can speak about the biology of cancer and the need for diverse representation in cancer clinical trials.

WHERE:

WHEN:

The virtual congressional briefing takes place at 1 p.m. ET on June 8.