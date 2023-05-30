Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 30, 2023) -- Cedars-Sinai Cancer physician-scientists with expertise in liver, skin, lung, breast, colorectal, pancreatic, brain, prostate and endometrial cancers will be attending the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting June 2-6 in Chicago and are available for in-person or virtual interviews to discuss the latest news and research. These experts can comment on studies presented by Cedars-Sinai Cancer researchers, and those from other institutions.

“Our Cedars-Sinai Cancer physician-scientists collaborate across borders, institutions and disciplines with peers from around the world, and this conference presents an opportunity to further that collaboration,” said Dan Theodorescu, MD, PhD, director of Cedars-Sinai Cancer and the PHASE ONE Distinguished Chair. “I take pride in the fact that so many of them are attending to present their work, glean new information and help guide the conversation about the future of cancer care.”

Hot Topics:

Liver cancer—Jun Gong, MD, medical director of Colorectal Cancer, can discuss outcomes from a Phase III clinical trial of an immunotherapy combination of tremelimumab plus durvalumab in liver cancer patients. He can also share preliminary information from a Phase II trial of chemotherapy with or without a solid-tumor treatment called defactinib in patients with resectable pancreatic ductal tumors.

Skin cancer—Omid Hamid, MD, director of the Melanoma Program at The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute, an affiliate of Cedars-Sinai Cancer, can discuss patient response to combination immune checkpoint therapy of fianlimab and cemiplimab in advanced melanoma. He can also share results of a Phase I/II study of combination immunotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Lung cancer—Karen Reckamp, MD, director of Medical Oncology and associate director of Clinical Research, can discuss results of a Phase II randomized study of immunotherapy with atezolizumab versus atezolizumab plus the chemotherapy drug talazoparib in patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer. She can also share an update on an ongoing first-in-human Phase I/II study of BLU-945 as monotherapy and in combination with osimertinib in previously treated patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Prostate cancer—Howard Sandler, MD, chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology and the Ronald H. Bloom Family Chair in Cancer Therapeutics, will lead a multidisciplinary case-based discussion of prostate-specific membrane antigen PET-positive prostate cancer, and he can discuss the importance of this imaging-detected biomarker in prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Breast cancer—Yuan Yuan, MD, PhD, director of Breast Medical Oncology Medicine, can discuss results of a Phase II study of the HER3-DXd antibody-drug combination in patients with metastatic breast cancer. She can also discuss the role of genetics in risk of toxicity and disease progression in breast cancer patients treated with the antibody-drug combination sacituzumab govitecan-hziy.

Colorectal and endometrial cancers—Megan Hitchins, PhD, director of Translational Genomics in the Department of Biomedical Sciences, will be part of a panel discussing prevention, risk reduction and hereditary cancer. She can discuss her research on the underdiagnosis of the inherited disorder Lynch syndrome in patients with colorectal and endometrial cancers.

Also Available for Interviews:

L.J. Amaral, RD, clinical research dietitian with the Center for Integrated Research in Cancer and Lifestyle, can discuss the ketogenic diet in adults with aggressive brain cancer.

Nicole Baca, MD, pediatric hematologist-oncologist and assistant professor of Pediatrics, can discuss a new whole-body MRI technique for characterizing premalignant lesions in patients with pediatric neurofibromatosis type 1.

Stephen Freedland, MD, the Warschaw Robertson Law Families Chair in Prostate Cancer, and postdoctoral researcher Nadine Friedrich, MD, can discuss racial differences and time to treatment among veterans with prostate cancer.

Inderjit Mehmi, MD, a hematologist-oncologist with The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute, an affiliate of Cedars-Sinai Cancer, can discuss immunotherapy and chemotherapy combinations in patients with advanced melanoma.

Simon Menaker, MD, a Cedars-Sinai neurosurgeon, can discuss the use of fluorescent UV imaging during surgery to resect a type of brain tumor called glioma.

Suwicha Limvorasak, PharmD, Pharmacy Program coordinator, can discuss the adoption of biosimilar medications in oncology and related opportunities for cost savings in healthcare.

Edwin Posadas, MD, medical director of the Urologic Oncology Program and co-leader of the Cancer Therapeutics Program, can discuss a randomized Phase II study of a combination of androgen deprivation therapy with immunotherapy in patients with treatment-resistant metastatic prostate cancer.

B.J. Rimel, MD, medical director of the Cancer Clinical Trials Office, can discuss clinical trials of therapies for women with recurrent, persistent, or metastatic endometrial cancer.

Honorees: