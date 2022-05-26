Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 26, 2022) -- Experts from Cedars-Sinai Cancer, ranked among the top 10 in the nation for cancer care, will present novel research and clinical advances throughout the 2022 annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), taking place in person and virtually June 3-7 in Chicago.

“We are eager to once again convene with oncologists from around the world at ASCO,” said Dan Theodorescu, MD, PhD, director of Cedars-Sinai Cancer and the PHASE ONE Foundation Distinguished Chair. “We also look forward to sharing how our team is transforming cancer care through leading-edge research and treatment innovations.”

One of those innovations is how Cedars-Sinai Cancer is advancing equitable cancer care—the theme of this year’s ASCO meeting—in Los Angeles and beyond, Theodorescu said.

Throughout the meeting, Cedars-Sinai Cancer oncologists will participate in several presentations and poster sessions. Experts also will be available to comment on late-breaking science stemming from the conference.

Karen Reckamp, MD, director of Medical Oncology at Cedars-Sinai Cancer and associate director of Clinical Research at Cedars-Sinai, will present late-breaking research on a new combination therapy that improves survival for patients with immunotherapy-resistant, non-small cell lung cancer.

The session, “Overall Survival From a Phase II Randomized Study of Ramucirumab Plus Pembrolizumab Versus Standard of Care for Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Previously Treated With Immunotherapy: Lung-MAP Nonmatched Sub-Study S1800A,” takes place June 3, at 12:10 p.m. PST.

“For the first time in nearly a decade, this clinical trial shows promise in extending the lives of patients who have become resistant to immunotherapy treatments,” said Reckamp, lead author of the ASCO abstract. “This is a game changer for the field, and more importantly, for the patients who may benefit from the treatment.”

In a separate presentation, Jun Gong, MD, a medical oncologist in the Gastrointestinal Disease Research Group, Pancreatic Cancer Research Group, and Urologic Oncology Program at Cedars-Sinai Cancer, will be awarded the 2022 ASCO Conquer Cancer Career Development Award.

Other Cedars-Sinai Cancer faculty presentations include:

Alice Chung, MD, a breast cancer surgical oncologist and associate professor of Surgery, will discuss the identification of transcriptional changes with MammaPrint and BluePrint in early-stage breast cancer after neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

Robert Haile, DrPH, MPH, the Cedars-Sinai Chair in Cancer Population Health Sciences, will present findings from a qualitative exploration of melanoma awareness and prevention among Latinx and Non-Latinx whites in urban and rural California.

Arsen Osipov, MD, a medical oncologist and clinical-translational investigator in the Gastrointestinal Disease Research Group and Pancreas Cancer Research Group, will present several studies on pancreatic cancer, including a national analysis of the impact of site-specific metastases on survival outcomes in pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and metabolomics in advanced pancreatic cancer patients achieving weight stability on enteral feeding for cachexia.

Sukhmani Padda, MD, associate professor of Medicine and director of Thoracic Medical Oncology, will discuss the optimal sequencing of lung cancer therapies, and findings from a study titled “Prevalence of High Tumor Mutational Burden and Microsatellite Instability-High Status in Neuroendocrine Neoplasms.”

Howard Sandler, MD, the Ronald H. Bloom Family Chair in Cancer Therapeutics and chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology, and Stephen Freedland, MD, director of the Center for Integrated Research in Cancer and Lifestyle and the Warschaw Robertson Law Families Chair in prostate cancer, will update attendees on the long-term Phase III double-blind, placebo-controlled ATLAS study of apalutamide added to androgen deprivation therapy in high-risk localized or locally advanced prostate cancer.

Follow the meeting live on Twitter using the hashtag #ASCO22 and follow Cedars-Sinai on Twitter at @CedarsSinaiMed.

Read more on the Cedars-Sinai Blog: Cancer Prognosticator