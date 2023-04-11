Newswise — LOS ANGELES (April 11, 2023) -- Cedars-Sinai Cancer oncologists and researchers are available to comment on late-breaking topics and research throughout the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, happening April 14-19 in Orlando.

Select experts and topics include:

Lung cancer : Efficacy and safety of adjuvant atezolizumab from the Phase 2 LCMC3 study; the prognostic impact of the KRAS G12C-mutation in non-small cell lung cancer; and clinical characteristics, real-world treatment patterns, and clinical outcomes among patients with previously treated metastatic or unresectable EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer in the United States.

Expert : Karen Reckamp, MD, director of Medical Oncology at Cedars-Sinai Cancer



Expert : Kristopher Wentzel, MD, oncologist at The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute, a Cedars-Sinai Affiliate



Expert : Moray Campbell, PhD, research scientist at Cedars-Sinai Cancer



Expert : Arsen Osipov, MD, program lead in the Pancreatic Cancer Multidisciplinary Clinic and Precision Medicine Program at Cedars-Sinai Cancer



Expert : Omid Hamid, MD, director of the Melanoma Center at The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute, a Cedars-Sinai Affiliate



Expert : Inderjit Mehmi, MD, oncologist at Cedars-Sinai Cancer



Expert : Alexander Ljubimov, PhD, professor of Biomedical Sciences and Neurosurgery



Expert: Jlenia Guarnerio, PhD, MS, assistant professor of Radiation Oncology

