Newswise — LOS ANGELES (July 12, 2023) -- Gynecologic oncologist Margaret Liang, MD, has joined the Cedars-Sinai Cancer Division of Gynecologic Oncology, providing care and clinical services for patients within the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She also joins as director for the Gynecologic Oncology Fellowship Program.

"We are so pleased to have Dr. Liang back on our team, as she was one of the strongest fellows we had the opportunity to train and has been emerging as a leader in our field,” said Kenneth Kim, MD, division director for Gynecologic Oncology at Cedars-Sinai Cancer and the Board of Governors Endowed Chair in Gynecologic Oncology. “Dr. Liang’s commitment to providing the highest quality care for patients, combined with her passion, knowledge and expertise, make her an outstanding addition to our team.”

Liang earned her medical degree at The Ohio State University, where she also completed her obstetrics and gynecology residency. She completed a gynecologic oncology fellowship at UCLA and Cedars-Sinai. In addition, Liang earned a master of science in health policy and management at UCLA. She conducts health services research with an interest in developing interventions to address financial hardship among cancer patients due to out-of-pocket costs and reduced income earning ability.

“I’m excited to return to Cedars-Sinai because I know from personal experience that we offer patients access to cutting-edge treatments while ensuring that they experience compassionate and well-coordinated cancer care,” Liang said. “My clinical research aims to improve the affordability of cancer care from the patient perspective, and I hope this work will have a positive impact on the greater Los Angeles community and beyond.”

Liang added that she was pleased to have the opportunity to help mentor residents and fellow trainees.

“My mentors were invaluable when I completed my residency and fellowships, and I’m proud to help continue that for others,” she said.

Kim noted, “In addition to completing her fellowship training at Cedars-Sinai, Dr. Liang is a nationally recognized expert in our field, so she is perfectly suited to help lead and grow our program. I am excited to work with her to ensure we remain among the best in the country.”

Dan Theodorescu, MD, PhD, director of Cedars-Sinai Cancer, added, “Fellowship programs are very important to the educational mission of Cedars-Sinai Cancer. The Gynecologic Oncology Fellowship is joined this year by the new fellowship in hematology and oncology, led by Drs. Hendifar and Merchant.”

Cedars-Sinai Cancer, ranked #11 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2022-23,” is renowned for its groundbreaking strides in cancer prevention, treatments and precision medicine. The hospital is proud to serve the most diverse population in the country and is working to expand access for those who often lack quality care.

