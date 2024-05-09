Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 9, 2024) -- Cedars-Sinai Cancer has selected radiation oncology physicist Indrin Chetty, PhD, as the new vice chair of Research and director of the Medical Physics Division in the Department of Radiation Oncology. Chetty is responsible for the development and oversight of radiation oncology physics, including clinical operations, as well as related research and teaching programs.

“I’m excited about helping Cedars-Sinai Cancer team members develop their passions and their careers, and I’m passionate about translating their research ideas into patient benefit,” Chetty said. “Cedars-Sinai Cancer is built to support these endeavors.”

Chetty comes to Cedars-Sinai from Henry Ford Health in Detroit, where he was professor and director for the Medical Physics Division and vice chair of Academics for the Department of Radiation Oncology at Henry Ford Cancer Institute.

“Dr. Chetty brings to Cedars-Sinai Cancer a wide range of experience that is perfectly aligned with his new role,” said Howard Sandler, MD, chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology and the Ronald H. Bloom Family Chair in Cancer Therapeutics at Cedars-Sinai. “His expertise in overseeing and coordinating clinical operations, further developing our research infrastructure, and teaching and leading strong teams of physicians and medical residents will serve our department well.”

Chetty earned his PhD in medical physics from UCLA, then served as assistant professor of Radiation Oncology Physics at the University of Michigan. He was mentored there by Benedick Fraass, PhD, a distinguished medical physicist and radiation oncology pioneer. In 2011, Fraass left the University of Michigan to join Cedars-Sinai, where today he is professor emeritus in the Department of Radiation Oncology. Chetty has stepped in to fill his mentor’s previous position.

“Joining Cedars-Sinai Cancer represents a full-circle moment for me, in that I get to come back to Los Angeles and join up again with Dr. Fraass, my mentor and inspiration,” Chetty said. “Dr. Fraass is one of the most accomplished medical physicists in the field, so I have huge shoes to fill, but it’s an honor to be able to build on all that he accomplished at Cedars-Sinai.”

Fraass said he is thrilled that Chetty is taking on the role he filled for 12 years.

“I am sure Dr. Chetty will continue to enhance the dramatic growth in clinical care quality, education, and research and development that the division and the Department of Radiation Oncology have accomplished in the past 10 years,” Fraass said.

Chetty, a fellow of the American Society for Radiation Oncology and the American Association of Physicists in Medicine, has received numerous research grants, including five R01 grants from the National Cancer Institute. His most recent research centers on the development of imaging techniques that can predict treatment outcomes and personalized therapy for cancer patients. He also is versed in the use of machine learning to automate processes that improve patient outcomes and safety.

