Newswise — LOS ANGELES (April 25, 2024) -- Surgeons from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai will be attending the American Association for Thoracic Surgery (AATS) Annual Meeting April 27-30 in Toronto and are available to discuss the latest cardiac surgery news and research.

Cedars-Sinai Smidt Heart Institute is ranked #1 in California and #2 in the nation for Cardiology, Heart and Vascular Surgery, according to U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2023-2024," and home to the leading heart and lung transplantation, robotic cardiac surgery and structural heart programs in the US.

Experts Available for Interviews

  • Joanna Chikwe, MD, professor and chair of the Department of Cardiac Surgery and the Irina and George Schaeffer Distinguished Chair in Cardiac Surgery in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, the Editor-in-Chief of The Annals of Thoracic Surgery, and Principal Investigator of the NHLBI-sponsored PRIMARY trial, will present advanced techniques in mitral valve repair, robotic surgery and pivotal trials of surgery versus transcatheter edge-to-edge repair for primary mitral regurgitation.
  • Michael Bowdish, MD, vice chair of the Department of Cardiac Surgery and professor of Cardiac Surgery at Cedars-Sinai, is presenting award-winning research comparing surgical versus transcatheter aortic valve replacement in patients under 65 years old.
  • Richard Kim, MD, director of Pediatric and Congenital Heart Surgery and surgical director of the Guerin Family Congenital Heart Program in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, is available to discuss the latest advances and innovation in congenital heart surgery.
  • Pedro Catarino, MD, director of Aortic Surgery and professor of Cardiac Surgery at Cedars-Sinai, is presenting novel concepts in transplantation and can speak specifically to robotic and minimally invasive lung transplantation, and donation after cardiac death in heart transplantation.
  • Armin Kiankhooy, MD, associate professor of cardiac surgery, can discuss advances in atrial fibrillation surgery.
  • Harmik Soukiasian, MD, director of the Division of Thoracic Surgery can speak to robotic lung surgery and the latest techniques and technologies supporting patients in this area.

