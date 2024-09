Newswise — Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is the most common genetic heart disease but new treatments have meant it is no longer the fatal illness it once was.

Florian Rader, MD, co-director of the Clinic for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Aortopathies in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, is available to discuss current and potential treatments in the pipeline.