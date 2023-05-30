Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 30, 2023) -- Cedars-Sinai has opened a new LGBTQ+ Center, bringing together specialists in primary care, pediatrics, transgender surgery, reconstructive surgery and anal cancer screening to meet the needs of patients in an inclusive and culturally sensitive setting.

“Cedars-Sinai has long provided high-quality care to members of the vibrant LGBTQ+ community in Los Angeles,” said Alen Voskanian, MD, vice president and chief operating officer of Cedars-Sinai Medical Network. “We wanted to deepen our commitment to this community by providing an inclusive space for patients to receive the care they need and deserve.”

The new center joins several established practices from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Network and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center faculty in one convenient, welcoming space in Beverly Hills. The services include Cedars-Sinai’s interdisciplinary, research-based Transgender Surgery and Health Program (the first of its kind in Southern California); the Pediatric and Adolescent Gender Wellness Clinic; primary care tailored to the needs of LGBTQ+ patients; and the Dysplasia Clinic, which specializes in high-resolution anoscopy to screen for abnormal cells that can lead to anal cancer, a condition that disproportionately affects gay men.

Six board-certified Cedars-Sinai physicians—supported by qualified and compassionate healthcare professionals—are now seeing patients:

Maurice Garcia, MD, MAS, board-certified urologic surgeon, associate professor of Urology, director of the Cedars-Sinai Transgender Surgery and Health Program, specialist in gender-affirming genital reconstructive surgery, men’s health and sexual medicine

Paria Hassouri, MD, Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s board-certified pediatrician, director of the Pediatric and Adolescent Gender Wellness Clinic

Jason Kauffman, DO, board-certified family medicine physician, expert in anal condyloma and dysplasia (warts and precancerous cells caused by HPV—the human papillomavirus) and high-resolution anoscopy (screening for abnormal cells that can lead to anal cancer)

Edward Ray, MD, board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in gender affirmation surgery and microsurgery, associate professor of Surgery, plastic surgery lead for the Cedars-Sinai Transgender Surgery and Health Program

Stephanie Tran, MD, LGBTQ+ Center primary care lead physician, board-certified family medicine physician, expert in HIV prevention/treatment and comprehensive gender-affirming care

Alen Voskanian, MD, board-certified family medicine and hospice/palliative medicine physician, expert in anal condyloma and dysplasia (warts and precancerous cells caused by HPV—the human papillomavirus) and high-resolution anoscopy (screening for abnormal cells that can lead to anal cancer)

The center’s team of physicians, clinicians and staff recognize how gender, race, ethnicity and sexual orientation can affect an individual’s experience when seeking healthcare. The team’s expertise helps address health disparities in the LGBTQ+ community by fostering an environment in which patients receive inclusive care.

The center’s specialists lead active clinical research programs focusing on advancing healthcare and surgeries for the LGBTQ+ patients whom they serve. “Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect—especially at their doctor’s office—and LGBTQ+ health fields deserve attention in research to ensure advances that optimize care quality,” Garcia said.

At check-in, patients are asked to identify their pronoun preferences. As patients navigate the 4,400-square-foot clinic, they also find gender-neutral restrooms and exam rooms with privacy curtains and gender-neutral gowns.

The center, located at 8820 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 110, offers parking and on-site labs. Most forms of insurance are accepted, including HMO, POS, PPO and Medicare.

“By establishing this new center, we hope to advance equity and set the standard for LGBTQ+ care across the region,” Voskanian said.

