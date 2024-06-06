Newswise — LOS ANGELES (June 6, 2024) -- Cedars-Sinai has once again earned national recognition as an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader.

It is one of 384 U.S. healthcare facilities to receive this designation in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Healthcare Equality Index.

The index, called HEI for short, evaluates institutions' policies and practices for equitable treatment and inclusion of LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees.

“We are honored to be recognized again by the HRC's HEI as a leader in LGBTQIA+ healthcare,” said Nicole Mitchell, Cedars-Sinai’s chief diversity and inclusion officer. “This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to creating a safe, inclusive and affirming environment for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

The biennial recognition is based on detailed criteria grouped under five categories: non-discrimination and staff training; patient services and support; employee benefits and policies; patient and community engagement; and responsible citizenship.

A record 1,065 healthcare facilities actively participated in the HEI 2024 survey and scoring process. Of those, 384—including Cedars-Sinai—received the top score of 100, earning the LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader designation.

Examples of Cedars-Sinai efforts to better serve the LGBTQIA+ community include the Transgender Surgery and Health Program, the LGBTQ+ Center, annual unconscious bias trainings for all Cedars-Sinai employees, and support and participation at community events.

Being an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader reinforces Cedars-Sinai’s commitment and dedication to listening, learning and improving.

“We remain committed to finding new ways to elevate our efforts and strengthen our impact as leaders in healthcare equality and inclusion,” Mitchell said.

Throughout the month of June, Cedars-Sinai employees, family members and friends will show their care for the LGBTQIA+ community by participating in Pride events in West Hollywood, Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley.

Cedars-Sinai employees also can participate in a Transgender Care Simulation, a 90-minute seminar designed to equip staff with tools for supporting transgender patients. The seminar covers topics such as understanding pronouns and creating a safe and identity-affirming environment for all.

