Newswise — LOS ANGELES (July 18, 2024) -- Cedars-Sinai has earned a top score on the 2024 Disability Equality Index and has been named as a “2024 Best Places to Work for People with Disabilities” in the U.S.

The Disability Equality Index is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities, the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability: IN, a global business disability inclusion network. Their mission is to champion the dignity and humanity of those with disabilities and encourage others to do the same.

“Earning a top score on the Disability Equality Index is an outstanding achievement for our organization,” said Nicole Mitchell, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Cedars-Sinai. “As we continue our inclusion journey, it underscores our commitment to fostering an environment where everyone, including those with apparent and non-apparent disabilities, can thrive.”

Cedars-Sinai scored 80 out of 100 on the index’s comprehensive benchmarking tool and received exceptional marks for: Culture and Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices, Community Engagement and Supplier Diversity.

“This recognition motivates us to keep advancing our efforts to create a workplace that is accessible, supported and inclusive for all, by all,” said Mitchell.

The award comes as Cedars-Sinai recognizes Disability Pride Month—an annual July observance that promotes visibility and mainstream awareness of the pride carried by those in the disability community.

Disability Pride Month has its origins in the disability rights movement, which works for the social, legal and political inclusion of the disabled and the assumption of their full human rights and dignity. The landmark passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990 was a significant milestone, ensuring legal protections against discrimination.

