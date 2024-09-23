Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Sept. 23, 2024) -- Emergency physicians from Cedars-Sinai will present research findings and discuss advances in patient care at the American College of Emergency Physicians Scientific Assembly 24, Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in Las Vegas.

Throughout the conference, Cedars-Sinai emergency physicians will be available for interviews about a variety of topics, including whether some groups of people experience longer wait times for emergency care and how a new definition of diagnostic excellence for emergency medicine will improve the quality of emergency care for patients.

“ACEP’s scientific assembly is the largest annual conference in emergency medicine, and it is a fantastic venue where renowned leaders in our field present high quality research that leads to practice changes and improved outcomes for patients,” said Sam Torbati, MD, co-chair of the Cedars-Sinai Emergency Medicine Department. “It is a great source of pride for the department to share research on various important topics, including disparities in care, diagnostic excellence, observation medicine and innovations in informatics.”

Research being presented includes:

Emergency physician Kaytlena Stillman, MD, MPH, MSHS, will discuss “Socio-Demographic Disparities in Emergency Department Wait Times” in Research Forum Exhibit Hall, Room 4 on Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.

Posters include:

“Defining Diagnostic Excellence for the Emergency Department Setting: Results From a Literature Review and Expert Panel Discussion” by emergency physician and Assistant Professor Carl Berdahl, MD, MS. This poster will be presented in Research Forum Exhibit Hall, Poster Session on Sept. 30 at 8 a.m.

“Review of the Value of Emergency Department-Run Observation Units” by emergency physician and clinical informatics expert Sri Harsha Palakurty, MD.

“Enhancing DMV Reporting of Loss of Consciousness Events Through a Clinical Decision Support Alert in the Epic EMR System” by emergency physician and clinical informatics expert Sri Harsha Palakurty, MD.

