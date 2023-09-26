Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Sept. 26, 2023) -- 

WHAT

Throughout the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) Annual Meeting Sept. 30-Oct. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Cedars-Sinai experts will be available to discuss the latest research, innovations and treatment options. The conference coincides with meetings for three subspecialties—the American Rhinologic Society (ARS) Annual Meeting Sept. 29-30, the American Neurotology Society (ANS) “Super Saturday” Meeting Sept. 30, and the International Surgical Sleep Society (ISSS) Meeting Sept. 29—where Cedars-Sinai experts also will present.

“Cedars-Sinai faculty and researchers specializing in otolaryngology and head and neck surgery are eager to share recent breakthroughs in research and new therapeutics during the premier annual meetings for our field,” said Gene Liu, MD, director of Academic Otolaryngology, president of Cedars-Sinai Medical Group and associate professor of Surgery. “It’s a highlight of the year for our specialists, who network, collaborate and learn, as well as present a robust lineup of research presentations and information on the latest evidence-based, leading-edge therapeutics that can benefit adult and pediatric patients.”

Liu, who is available to speak on pediatric ear, nose and throat disorders and complex pediatric cases, will also participate in several sessions. These include a panel discussion on employee engagement, pediatric in-office procedures, mastering the job search and performance reviews. He also will serve as a co-director of a simulation course on how best to manage OTO emergencies in practice.

Matthew Lee, MD, program director, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Residency Training Program and assistant professor of Surgery, also is available for interviews on a wide range of topics. Lee is senior author of late-breaking research being presented at AAO-HNS about the efficacy of VivAer radiofrequency ablation, and will participate in a discussion on facial soft tissue reconstruction.

Other Cedars-Sinai physicians and investigators at AAO-HNS (other meetings noted where applicable) include:

  • Anca Barbu, MD, associate professor of Surgery
    Expertise: Laryngeal surgery, care of the professional voice
    Panelist: Near Misses, Never Events, and Just Plain Scary Cases
    Co-Moderator: Scientific Oral Presentations 1—Laryngology/Broncho-Esophagology
    Committee MemberWomen in Otolaryngology (WIO) Committee Meeting Leadership Development and Mentorship Committee Meeting
    Late-Breaking Research (senior author): The Current Trend of Women Surgeon Speakers at AAO-HNS (funded by WIO Endowment Grant)
     
  • Edward “Ted” Cho, MD
    Expertise: Vestibular and balance disorders
    Panelist: Dizziness: The Right Questions to Ask & Tests to Order
    Panelist (ANS): Controversies in Vestibular Evaluation and Management in Vestibular Schwannoma Treatment 
    Committee Member: Equilibrium Committee Meeting
     
  • Ankona Ghosh, MD
    Expertise: Treatment of salivary gland disease, thyroid and parathyroid diseases, and sleep medicine
    Faculty: Worst-Case Scenarios Simulation Course
    Simulation Course Presenter and Moderator:
    Emergency Airway Management for Medical Students (Emergency Tracheostomy Simulation)
    Clinic Catastrophes: How to Simulate (and Survive) Office-Based Emergencies
     
  • Martin Hopp, MD, PhD, director of Otolaryngology, medical director of the Sinus Center and director of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment Center
    Expertise: Sinus surgery
    Moderator and Panelist: Surgical Challenges in OSA, and How I Fixed It
    Co-Moderator (ISS): How to Incorporate Sleep Into Your Comprehensive ENT Practice
     
  • Mia Miller, MD, director of Neurotology in the Acoustic Neuroma and Lateral Skull Base Program
    Expertise: Otology, neurotology and skull base surgery
    Moderator: Pearls and Pitfalls in Evaluation/Management of Ear Canal Masses
    Co-Coordinator (ANS): Facial Nerve Study Group
    Moderator (ANS): Controversies in Vestibular Evaluation and Management in Vestibular Schwannoma Treatment
     
  • Abhita Reddy, MD
    Expertise: Pediatric ear, nose and throat issues and complex pediatric cases
    Committee Member: 
    Women in Otolaryngology Leadership Development and Mentorship Committee Meeting
    Pediatric Otolaryngology Committee Meeting

Dennis Tang, MD, co-director of the Anterior Skull Base Center, co-director of the Sinus Center and assistant professor of Surgery, and Arthur Wu, MD, co-director of the Sinus Center and associate professor of Surgery, are both available to discuss topics on which they collaborated that are being shared as oral presentations at ARS. These include:

  • Sinonasal Symptom Correlation With the Postoperative Polyp Scale
  • Endotype Evaluation of Hispanic/Latinx-American Patients With Chronic Rhinosinusitis With Polyps
  • Insurance Influence and Reimbursement on Common Rhinological Procedures
  • Optimization of Diagnostic and Procedural Codes to Identify Patients With Acute Invasive Fungal Sinusitis 

HOW

Interviews can be conducted in person at the conferences or can be done virtually through Zoom, FaceTime and Skype.

CONTACT

Marni Usheroff | 323-317-0556 | [email protected]

Follow Cedars-Sinai on Twitter for conference coverage at @CedarsSinaiMed.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature Experts Tip Sheet
SECTION
CHANNELS
Neuro Sleep
KEYWORDS
American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) Annual Meeting Cedars-Sinai experts latest research, innovations and treatment options American Rhinologic Society (ARS) Annual Meeting American Neurotology Society (ANS) “Super Saturday” Meeting International Surgical Sleep Society (ISSS) Meeting Gene Liu Academic Otolaryngology Cedars-Sinai Medical Group pediatric ear, nose and throat disorders OTO emergencies in practice Matthew Lee VivAer radiofrequency ablation facial soft tissue reconstruction Anca Barbu Laryngeal surgery Edward “Ted” Cho Vestibular and balance disorders Dizziness Ankona Ghosh salivary gland disease thyroid and parathyroid diseases Sleep Medicine Martin Hopp Sinus Center Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment Center Mia Miller Acoustic Neuroma and Lateral Skull Base Program Abhita Reddy Dennis Tang Anterior Skull Base Center Arthur Wu
View All Latest News

Recommended For You