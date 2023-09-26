Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Sept. 26, 2023) --
Throughout the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) Annual Meeting Sept. 30-Oct. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Cedars-Sinai experts will be available to discuss the latest research, innovations and treatment options. The conference coincides with meetings for three subspecialties—the American Rhinologic Society (ARS) Annual Meeting Sept. 29-30, the American Neurotology Society (ANS) “Super Saturday” Meeting Sept. 30, and the International Surgical Sleep Society (ISSS) Meeting Sept. 29—where Cedars-Sinai experts also will present.
“Cedars-Sinai faculty and researchers specializing in otolaryngology and head and neck surgery are eager to share recent breakthroughs in research and new therapeutics during the premier annual meetings for our field,” said Gene Liu, MD, director of Academic Otolaryngology, president of Cedars-Sinai Medical Group and associate professor of Surgery. “It’s a highlight of the year for our specialists, who network, collaborate and learn, as well as present a robust lineup of research presentations and information on the latest evidence-based, leading-edge therapeutics that can benefit adult and pediatric patients.”
Liu, who is available to speak on pediatric ear, nose and throat disorders and complex pediatric cases, will also participate in several sessions. These include a panel discussion on employee engagement, pediatric in-office procedures, mastering the job search and performance reviews. He also will serve as a co-director of a simulation course on how best to manage OTO emergencies in practice.
Matthew Lee, MD, program director, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Residency Training Program and assistant professor of Surgery, also is available for interviews on a wide range of topics. Lee is senior author of late-breaking research being presented at AAO-HNS about the efficacy of VivAer radiofrequency ablation, and will participate in a discussion on facial soft tissue reconstruction.
Other Cedars-Sinai physicians and investigators at AAO-HNS (other meetings noted where applicable) include:
- Anca Barbu, MD, associate professor of Surgery
Expertise: Laryngeal surgery, care of the professional voice
Panelist: Near Misses, Never Events, and Just Plain Scary Cases
Co-Moderator: Scientific Oral Presentations 1—Laryngology/Broncho-Esophagology
Committee Member: Women in Otolaryngology (WIO) Committee Meeting Leadership Development and Mentorship Committee Meeting
Late-Breaking Research (senior author): The Current Trend of Women Surgeon Speakers at AAO-HNS (funded by WIO Endowment Grant)
- Edward “Ted” Cho, MD
Expertise: Vestibular and balance disorders
Panelist: Dizziness: The Right Questions to Ask & Tests to Order
Panelist (ANS): Controversies in Vestibular Evaluation and Management in Vestibular Schwannoma Treatment
Committee Member: Equilibrium Committee Meeting
- Ankona Ghosh, MD
Expertise: Treatment of salivary gland disease, thyroid and parathyroid diseases, and sleep medicine
Faculty: Worst-Case Scenarios Simulation Course
Simulation Course Presenter and Moderator:
Emergency Airway Management for Medical Students (Emergency Tracheostomy Simulation)
Clinic Catastrophes: How to Simulate (and Survive) Office-Based Emergencies
- Martin Hopp, MD, PhD, director of Otolaryngology, medical director of the Sinus Center and director of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment Center
Expertise: Sinus surgery
Moderator and Panelist: Surgical Challenges in OSA, and How I Fixed It
Co-Moderator (ISS): How to Incorporate Sleep Into Your Comprehensive ENT Practice
- Mia Miller, MD, director of Neurotology in the Acoustic Neuroma and Lateral Skull Base Program
Expertise: Otology, neurotology and skull base surgery
Moderator: Pearls and Pitfalls in Evaluation/Management of Ear Canal Masses
Co-Coordinator (ANS): Facial Nerve Study Group
Moderator (ANS): Controversies in Vestibular Evaluation and Management in Vestibular Schwannoma Treatment
- Abhita Reddy, MD
Expertise: Pediatric ear, nose and throat issues and complex pediatric cases
Committee Member:
Women in Otolaryngology Leadership Development and Mentorship Committee Meeting
Pediatric Otolaryngology Committee Meeting
Dennis Tang, MD, co-director of the Anterior Skull Base Center, co-director of the Sinus Center and assistant professor of Surgery, and Arthur Wu, MD, co-director of the Sinus Center and associate professor of Surgery, are both available to discuss topics on which they collaborated that are being shared as oral presentations at ARS. These include:
- Sinonasal Symptom Correlation With the Postoperative Polyp Scale
- Endotype Evaluation of Hispanic/Latinx-American Patients With Chronic Rhinosinusitis With Polyps
- Insurance Influence and Reimbursement on Common Rhinological Procedures
- Optimization of Diagnostic and Procedural Codes to Identify Patients With Acute Invasive Fungal Sinusitis
Interviews can be conducted in person at the conferences or can be done virtually through Zoom, FaceTime and Skype.
