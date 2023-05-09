Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 9, 2023) -- The Cedars-Sinai Department of Computational Biomedicine recently sharpened its focus on advancing artificial intelligence and machine learning by establishing the Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Education.

The center’s scientists are particularly focused on the development of leading-edge, new algorithms and on applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to genomic research, personalized medicine and other healthcare research applications. Jason Moore, PhD, who joined Cedars-Sinai in 2022 as chair of the Department of Computational Biomedicine, also will serve as director of the center.

“Our team of experts in artificial intelligence, machine learning and healthcare collaborate with researchers and hospital staff to develop customized solutions tailored to specific healthcare challenges,” Moore said. “Our aim is to use these technologies to improve the quality of research and enhance investigators’ decision making.”

Tiffani Bright, PhD, a national leader in applied clinical informatics, has been selected as co-director of the center.

A trailblazer in her field, Bright is the first Black woman to earn a doctorate in biomedical informatics within the United States and the first Black student to earn a doctorate in the field from her alma mater, Columbia University. She is a proponent of science, technology, engineering and math education with emphasis on workforce diversity, data diversity and algorithmic fairness.

Bright said that the center will place a strong emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion in research and education programs to ensure that solutions are accessible and relevant to all communities.

“We are committed to providing training and education programs that enable healthcare professionals and investigators to effectively integrate these technologies into their practices while ensuring that they are used ethically and responsibly,” Bright said.

Prior to joining Cedars-Sinai, Bright was the biomedical informatics evaluation team lead for the Center for AI, Research, and Evaluation at IBM Watson Health.

Read more in Discoveries: Dr. Tiffani Bright: AI Evangelist and Skeptic