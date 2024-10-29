Newswise — LOS ANGELES -- Building on an enduring commitment to graduate and medical education, Cedars-Sinai has established Cedars-Sinai Health Sciences University to prepare generations of academic scientists, physician leaders and allied health professionals for the future of healthcare and biomedical science.

The university will integrate clinical, basic and translational scientific research education in an academic medical center, offering a breadth of advanced research and vocational programs aimed at creating healthcare and scientific leaders. These programs will also spur innovation and nurture thought leaders in medical education.

“The new Health Sciences University builds on Cedars-Sinai’s legacy to foster continual learning as a way to improve the health of communities,” said Peter L. Slavin, MD, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Health System. “We are proudly committed to developing high-achieving academic investigators and educators in disease-focused science.”

Students will gain a better understanding of human disease, how best to treat individuals and populations, enhance disease prevention and elevate the overall health of communities.

“This milestone moment in Cedars-Sinai’s history will provide students with a unique opportunity to enrich and advance their careers as they receive the highest level of training in the medical sciences and healthcare delivery,” said Shlomo Melmed, MB, ChB, executive vice president of Medicine and Health Sciences and dean of the Medical Faculty. “We are building a university that will offer meaningful career paths that align with Cedars-Sinai’s mission to elevate the health status and wellbeing of patients and communities.”

Cedars-Sinai already is home to more than 315 graduate students and postdoctoral scientists and 540 medical residents and fellows. Current students can earn a PhD in biomedical and translational sciences and master’s of science degrees in health systems and magnetic resonance in medicine.

A new PhD program in health artificial intelligence (AI) in 2025 will build on this foundation.

The PhD in health AI will offer rigorous training in AI algorithms and methods, with a focus on analyzing clinical data to enhance patient care. The hands‑on, active approach to teaching will reinforce AI concepts through clinical rotations and scholarly collaboration with physicians and medical staff. Graduates will be positioned to directly improve healthcare and patient outcomes through the rigorous development and deployment of AI algorithms and software.

Also new is the Chuck Lorre School of Allied Health , established with a $30 million gift from the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation to offer allied healthcare careers for individuals in historically marginalized groups in Los Angeles and beyond. In the first phase of the university, students will receive certification in one of four high-demand technical specialties that are chronically understaffed in hospitals: respiratory therapist, pharmacy technician, clinical laboratory technician and radiation therapy technician.

Regardless of the discipline or area of research, students in the university will be matched with clinical partners who will provide mentorship and training throughout the duration of their programs.

“We want Cedars-Sinai Health Sciences University to attract the best and brightest—both in medicine and outside of medicine—individuals who want to devote their careers to making a profound impact on patient lives,” said Jeffrey A. Golden, MD, executive vice dean of Research and Education and director of the Burns and Allen Research Institute. “Our goal is for every student to realize an invaluable training opportunity and enriching experience for their growth as a healthcare professional.”

