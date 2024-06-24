Newswise — Many people wonder if they should take an aspirin every day to reduce their risk for stroke, heart attack or other cardiovascular events. Martha Gulati, MD, director of Preventive Cardiology in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, is available to offer guidance.

Gulati can distill the main takeaways from recent guidelines recommending some groups of people not take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent cardiovascular disease.

