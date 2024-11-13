Newswise — Physician-scientists from Cedars-Sinai’s Kao Autoimmunity Institute and Division of Rheumatology will present a range of research and clinical findings during the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2024 in Washington, D.C., Nov. 14-19.

Both Francesco Boin, MD, director of the Division of Rheumatology and director of the Multispecialty Scleroderma Program at the Kao Autoimmunity Institute, and Nunzio Bottini, MD, PhD, director of the Kao Autoimmunity Institute, will attend the conference and are available for expert interviews. Additional experts from Cedars-Sinai are also available for interviews.

