Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Sept. 26, 2024) -- Experts from Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s are available to discuss a range of pediatric topics, including infectious diseases, adolescent weight management and the latest pediatric research coming out of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) annual conference happening Sept. 27-Oct. 1 in Orlando, Florida.
“Since its inception in 2022, Guerin Children's has been building a pioneering children’s healthcare destination that combines outstanding, multidisciplinary pediatric care with impactful research to address childhood diseases,” said Ophir Klein, MD, PhD, executive director of Guerin Children’s and the David and Meredith Kaplan Distinguished Chair in Children’s Health. “We have recruited many nationally and internationally renowned physicians and investigators to advance care and research for children.”
The following pediatric specialists, including Klein, are available for interviews during the AAP meeting. To schedule an interview, contact Shishira Sreenivas at [email protected] or 202-297-0220.
Adolescent Health
Michelle Escovedo, MD, adolescent health specialist
Adolesscent Weight Management
Amanda Velazquez, MD, director of Obesity Medicine
Asthma
Irina Dralyuk, MD, pediatric pulmonologist
Behavior and Development
Cesar Ochoa-Lubinoff, MD, director of Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
Cardiology
Evan Zahn, MD, co-director of the Guerin Family Congenital Heart Program
Endocrinology
Bahareh Schweiger, DO, MPH, director of Pediatric Endocrinology
Epilepsy
Deborah Holder, MD, program director of Pediatric Epilepsy
Gastroenterology
Shervin Rabizadeh, MD, MBA, chair of the Department of Pediatrics and associate director of Guerin Children’s
General Surgery
Eugene Kim, MD, surgeon-in-chief and associate director of Surgery at Guerin Children’s
Genetics
Pedro Sanchez, MD, director of Pediatric Clinical Genetics
Infectious Disease
Santhosh Nadipuram, MD, assistant professor of Pediatrics
Kawasaki Disease
Moshe Arditi, MD, director of Pediatric Infectious Diseases
Neonatology
Rangasamy Ramanathan, MD, MBBS, director of Neonatology
Nephrology
Dechu Puliyanda, MD, director of Pediatric Nephrology
Neurosurgery
Moise Danielpour, MD, director of Pediatric Neurosurgery
Oncology
Leo Mascarenhas, MD, director of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology
Orthopaedics
David L. Skaggs, MD, director of Pediatric Spine and Pediatric Orthopaedics at Guerin Children’s
Pediatric Research
David Rowitch, MD, PhD, associate director of Research at Guerin Children’s
Ophir Klein, MD, PhD, executive director of Guerin Children’s