Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Sept. 26, 2024) -- Experts from Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s are available to discuss a range of pediatric topics, including infectious diseases, adolescent weight management and the latest pediatric research coming out of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) annual conference happening Sept. 27-Oct. 1 in Orlando, Florida.

“Since its inception in 2022, Guerin Children's has been building a pioneering children’s healthcare destination that combines outstanding, multidisciplinary pediatric care with impactful research to address childhood diseases,” said Ophir Klein, MD, PhD, executive director of Guerin Children’s and the David and Meredith Kaplan Distinguished Chair in Children’s Health. “We have recruited many nationally and internationally renowned physicians and investigators to advance care and research for children.”

Adolescent Health

Michelle Escovedo, MD, adolescent health specialist

Adolesscent Weight Management

Amanda Velazquez, MD, director of Obesity Medicine

Asthma

Irina Dralyuk, MD, pediatric pulmonologist

Behavior and Development

Cesar Ochoa-Lubinoff, MD, director of Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics

Cardiology

Evan Zahn, MD, co-director of the Guerin Family Congenital Heart Program

Endocrinology

Bahareh Schweiger, DO, MPH, director of Pediatric Endocrinology

Epilepsy

Deborah Holder, MD, program director of Pediatric Epilepsy

Gastroenterology

Shervin Rabizadeh, MD, MBA, chair of the Department of Pediatrics and associate director of Guerin Children’s

General Surgery

Eugene Kim, MD, surgeon-in-chief and associate director of Surgery at Guerin Children’s

Genetics

Pedro Sanchez, MD, director of Pediatric Clinical Genetics

Infectious Disease

Santhosh Nadipuram, MD, assistant professor of Pediatrics

Kawasaki Disease

Moshe Arditi, MD, director of Pediatric Infectious Diseases

Neonatology

Rangasamy Ramanathan, MD, MBBS, director of Neonatology

Nephrology

Dechu Puliyanda, MD, director of Pediatric Nephrology

Neurosurgery

Moise Danielpour, MD, director of Pediatric Neurosurgery

Oncology

Leo Mascarenhas, MD, director of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology

Orthopaedics

David L. Skaggs, MD, director of Pediatric Spine and Pediatric Orthopaedics at Guerin Children’s

Pediatric Research

David Rowitch, MD, PhD, associate director of Research at Guerin Children’s

Ophir Klein, MD, PhD, executive director of Guerin Children’s