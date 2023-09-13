Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Sept. 13, 2023) --

WHO

During National Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) Awareness Month throughout September and Aortic Disease Awareness Week, Sept.19-26, Smidt Heart Institute cardiologists and surgeons are available to speak with journalists about these common heart conditions.

AFib Experts:

Michael Shehata, MD, is a cardiac electrophysiologist and director of both the Interventional Electrophysiology Laboratory and the Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology Fellowship Training Program in the Smidt Heart Institute.

Ashkan Ehdaie, MD, is a cardiac electrophysiologist, director of the Cardiac Implantable Electronic Device Clinic and associate director of the Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology Fellowship Training Program.

Aortic Dissection Experts:

Ali Azizzadeh, MD, is a vascular surgeon, Professor and Director of Vascular Surgery and Associate Director of the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai.

Michael Bowdish, MD, is a cardiothoracic surgeon and vice chair of the Department of Cardiac Surgery in the Smidt Heart Institute.

WHAT

AFib is the most common type of abnormal heart rhythm. Without treatment, it can lead to stroke or heart failure. Treatments include medications, a procedure called cardioversion, an ablation procedure or, in some patients, cardiac surgery.

Aortic dissection is a tear that develops along the inner layer of the aorta. As a result of the tear, blood spills into the middle layers of the aorta, causing them to dissect, or separate from each other. If blood breaks through the outer layer of the aorta, the condition can be fatal. Treatment is typically needed immediately and usually involves surgery. Medication may be used to treat patients whose tears descend into their abdomens or to stabilize a patient's condition before surgery.

HOW

Interviews can be arranged to take place in person at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, or by using most virtual meeting formats, including Zoom, FaceTime and Skype.

CONTACT