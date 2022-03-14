The brain is front and center during March, and experts from the Cedars-Sinai departments of Neurology & Neurosurgery are available for interviews about the latest research and treatments for neurological diseases and conditions, including multiple sclerosis, epilepsy and traumatic brain injuries.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Awareness Week is March 13-19. Nearly 1 million people in the U.S.—the majority of them women—have been diagnosed with MS, which is caused by an immune system malfunction that triggers the body to attack its own tissues, including nerves and spinal cord.

Global epilepsy awareness day (Purple Day) is March 26. One percent of Americans live with some form of epilepsy, in which disrupted nerve cell activity in the brain causes recurring seizures. About 30% of epilepsy patients are on medication to lessen or prevent seizures.

March is also Brain Injury Awareness Month. Traumatic brain injury is a leading cause of disability and death among U.S. children and young adults.

MS Experts:

· Nancy Sicotte, MD, chair of the Department of Neurology, professor of Neurology and the Women’s Guild Distinguished Chair in Neurology at Cedars-Sinai, is a national leader in treating and researching MS, with a focus on structural and functional imaging of disease progression.

· Marwa Kaisey, MD, assistant professor of Neurology, specializes in multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, and is involved in research to help improve the accuracy of MS diagnosis and treatment.

Epilepsy Experts:

· Lisa Bateman, MD, director of the Surgical Epilepsy Program and professor of Neurology, can explain the latest techniques in seizure monitoring as well as surgical treatment.

· Jeffrey Chung, MD, director of the Epilepsy Program and the Neurophysiology Laboratory and assistant professor of Neurology, focuses on exploring how epilepsy affects the brain, and epilepsy therapy devices.

Traumatic Brain Injury Expert:

· Ray Chu, MD, associate professor of Neurosurgery, has extensive experience as a neurosurgeon at Level 1 trauma centers and can address both treatment and prevention of traumatic brain injury. Chu also is a neurotrauma consultant for the National Football League.

