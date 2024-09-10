Newswise — Cedars-Sinai spine experts will make six presentations and are available for in-person and virtual interviews during the 59th Annual Meeting of the Scoliosis Research Society in Barcelona, Sept. 10-14.

They can discuss breakthrough findings in spinal deformity, pediatric scoliosis, infection risk and advances in surgical technology, including robotics, offering unique insights into the future of spine care.

To schedule an interview, contact Melissa Vizcarra, [email protected], or at 719‐502‐5001.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Cedars-Sinai Experts Can Discuss the Future of Spine Care During Scoliosis Research Society Annual Meeting

Credit: Cedars-Sinai

Caption: David Skaggs, MD, co-director of the Cedars-Sinai Spine Center, executive vice chair of Orthopaedics and director of Pediatric Orthopaedics for Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s, can offer insights on pediatric spinal deformities.

Newswise: Cedars-Sinai Experts Can Discuss the Future of Spine Care During Scoliosis Research Society Annual Meeting

Credit: Cedars-Sinai

Caption: Spine neurosurgeon Alexander Tuchman, MD, co-director of the Cedars-Sinai Spine Center, specializes in treating adult spinal deformities and is available for interviews.

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Robotics
KEYWORDS
Cedars-Sinai spine care Spinal Deformity pediatric scoliosis Robotics