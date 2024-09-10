Newswise — Cedars-Sinai spine experts will make six presentations and are available for in-person and virtual interviews during the 59th Annual Meeting of the Scoliosis Research Society in Barcelona, Sept. 10-14.

They can discuss breakthrough findings in spinal deformity, pediatric scoliosis, infection risk and advances in surgical technology, including robotics, offering unique insights into the future of spine care.

