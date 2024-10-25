Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Oct. 25, 2024) -- Cedars-Sinai experts in gastroenterology attending the Oct. 25-30 American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Scientific Meeting in Philadelphia are available for interviews about clinical and scientific developments in the field of digestive diseases. Cedars-Sinai gastroenterology faculty also are giving more than 20 presentations at the 2024 ACG meeting.

“The ACG annual meeting is an important opportunity for our expert researchers and clinicians to share their innovative research with other leaders in this space to drive the field forward and continue improving patient care,” said Shelly Lu, MD, the Women’s Guild Chair in Gastroenterology and director of the Karsh Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Cedars-Sinai.

Cedars-Sinai is ranked #1 in California and #2 in the nation for Gastroenterology and GI Surgery, according to U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2024-2025” rankings.

Cedars-Sinai Highlights at ACG 2024

Brennan Spiegel, MD, MSHS, the George and Dorothy Gourrich Chair in Digital Health Ethics and director of Health Services Research at Cedars-Sinai, co-authored a series of new books for ACG titled, Guide to the Guidelines, and is hosting an educational session to enhance knowledge of ACG guidelines and improve clinicians’ medical practice.

Ali Rezaie, MD, medical director of the Cedars-Sinai GI Motility Program and director of Bioinformatics at the Medically Associated Science and Technology (MAST) program at Cedars-Sinai, is receiving the ACG Outstanding Research Award in the Small Intestine Category for his research, “Achieving Organoleptic Acceptability With Elemental Formula: A Prospective Single-Blind Comparative Study.” Rezaie also is presenting research into the effects of GLP-1 agonists on surgical outcomes.

Srinivas Gaddam, MD, associate director of Pancreatic Biliary Research at Cedars-Sinai, is presenting a poster on the risk of pancreatic cancer after a diagnosis of gallbladder disease.

Andres Yarur, MD, a gastroenterologist and associate professor of Medicine at Cedars-Sinai, is lecturing in the postgraduate course, giving an oral abstract presentation and exhibiting several posters about inflammatory bowel disease.

Amrit K. Kamboj, MD, a gastroenterologist at Cedars-Sinai, is presenting research data on esophageal conditions including Barrett’s esophagus, which is caused by damage from stomach acid.

