Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 28, 2024) -- Cedars-Sinai geriatricians, geroscience investigators and experts in memory disorders and orthopedics will be among the presenters at the inaugural conference of the California Academic Geriatrics Institutions on May 31 at the University of California, Irvine.

The one-day meeting will also feature presentations from the coalition of leading medical schools and academic medicine centers that planned the special conference, including: UCLA; the University of Southern California (USC); the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF); Stanford University; the University of California, San Diego (UCSD); the University of California, Davis (UC Davis); and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.

“California has the largest percentage of people over the age of 65 than any other state, about 15%. And it’s expected to reach 20% in just six years. We worked with other institutions in our region to create this unique conference because it’s critical to start sharing our best practices for geriatric clinical care, state-of-the-art research, and innovative educational methods right here in our own backyard,” said conference co-chair Sara Espinoza, MD, director of the Center for Translational Geroscience and co-director, Diabetes and Aging Center.

Cedars-Sinai has been recognized as an Age-Friendly Health System by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement and its partners. Sonja Rosen, MD, chief, Section of Geriatric Medicine, will moderate a panel discussion, with regional leaders in geriatric medicine, on implementing age friendly health care for older adults.

“We also must transform our healthcare models to ‘age friendly,’ prioritizing the specialized needs of our aging populations. Clinicians and researchers are challenged with ameliorating the impacts of age-related diseases on physical function, cognition, disability and quality of life. Our goal is to maximize healthy life expectancy and minimize the number of years of lost independence,” Rosen said.

Specialists are available for media interviews about the latest findings of their Cedars-Sinai studies, including these presentations:

Comprehensive Dementia Care Management: Zaldy Tan, MD, MPH, medical director of the Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer’s and Memory Disorders, and director of the Memory and Healthy Aging Program, will present findings of research assessing the novel CEDARS-6 Tool protocol in identification of high-risk dementia patients.

Risks of Polypharmacy—Multiple Medications—in Older Adults: Michelle Keller, PhD, a health services scientist in the Department of Medicine, will share results of a study examining the use of high-risk medications, or potentially inappropriate drug therapies, among patients with and without dementia.

Reducing Hospital Readmission for Older Adults With Hip Fractures: Kathleen Breda, MSN, NP, manager of the Geriatric Fracture Program, will discuss how transitional care, led by a licensed vocational nurse, reduced 30-day readmissions for hip fracture patients.

Days at Home (DAH) and Wellbeing in Older Adults: Hiroshi Gotanda, MD, PhD, geriatrician and assistant professor of Medicine, will report findings of a study that looked at individual characteristics of older adults to see which, if any, correlated with spending more days at home and better life satisfaction. Days spent at home, as opposed to a healthcare facility, has become a relevant measure of self-reported wellbeing for aging adults.

