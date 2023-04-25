Newswise — LOS ANGELES (April 25, 2023) -- Experts from the Department of Urology at Cedars-Sinai will present innovative research findings and lead discussions on the latest medical breakthroughs during the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting April 28-May 1 in Chicago.

Urological experts will participate in late-breaking presentations, video discussions and poster sessions during the conference.

“The AUA scientific meeting is the largest gathering of urologists in the world and the premier venue for sharing research findings and educating urologists,” said Hyung Kim, MD, chair of the Department of Urology. “I’m proud that our highly renowned clinicians and researchers are invited again this year to explore, learn and share all the latest advancements in urologic medicine.”

Over 20 poster presentations of studies led or co-authored by Cedars-Sinai investigators that cover a wide range of research in the field of urology will be showcased at the annual meeting, including prostate cancer in transgender women, renal cell carcinoma in Hispanic and non-Hispanic patients, variations in age of bladder cancer, robotic surgery, and female pelvic medicine and urogenital reconstruction.

In addition to research highlighted at the conference, Dan Theodorescu, MD, PhD, director of Cedars-Sinai Cancer and the PHASE ONE Distinguished Chair, will be honored with an AUA Presidential Citation award, presented to individuals deemed to have significantly promoted the cause of urology, for elucidating the molecular underpinnings of urothelial bladder cancer.

Below is information on notable conference podium and poster presentations by Cedars-Sinai specialists in urological medicine.

Serum Testosterone and Dihydrotestosterone and Incidence and Progression of Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms in Reduction by Dutasteride of Prostate Cancer Events Trial

James Daniels, MD

Podium (PD02-06) –Friday, April 28, 7:50 a.m. CST

Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Valuation of Life Expectancy in Prostate Cancer Treatment Decision Making

John Masterson, MD (@JohnMastersonMD)

Poster (MP19-11) –Friday, April 28, 3:30 p.m. CST

Combined Robotic Transperitoneal and Transvaginal Pull-Through for Repair of Distal Vaginal Atresia: A Video Case Report

Jeremiah Dallmer, MD (@JeremiahDallmer)

Video abstract (V04-03) –Friday, April 28, 3:50 p.m. CST

Real-World Outcomes Among Men With Nonmetastatic Castration-Sensitive Biochemical Recurrence After Definitive Therapy With Short PSA Doubling Time Receiving Early Secondary Treatment

Stephen Freedland, MD (@SFreedland)

Podium (PD16-12) –Saturday, April 29, 11:20 a.m. CST

Differences in Somatic and Germline Variations in Hispanic and Non-Hispanic Patients With Renal Cell Carcinoma

Peris Castañeda, MD (@Periscast)

Poster (MP41-15) –Saturday, April 29, 1 p.m. CST

Available for interviews in English or Spanish

Female Sexual Dysfunction: Practice Patterns and Patient Education Among SUFU and AUGS Members

Poone Shoureshi, MD (@ShoureshiMD)

Podium (PD26-05) –Sunday, April 30, 7:40 a.m. CST

AUA Robotics Theater - Kidney and Upper Tract Robotic Procedures

Hyung Kim, MD, chair, Cedars-Sinai Department of Urology

Robotics Theatre –Sunday, April 30, 9:30 a.m. CST

Single-Port Robot-Assisted Tubularized Urachus-Peritoneal Hinge-Flap Salvage Gender-Affirming Vaginoplasty

Maurice Garcia, MD

Video Abstract (V09-06) –Sunday, April 30, 10:20 a.m. CST

Available for interviews in English or Spanish

Variations in Age of Bladder Cancer Onset Based on Germline Alterations

Peris Castañeda, MD

Podium (PD29-12) –Sunday, April 30, 11:20 a.m. CST

Available for interviews in English or Spanish

Beyond the Guidelines: Urologic Oncology Investigators Provide Perspectives on the Optimal Management of Prostate Cancer

Stephen Freedland, MD

Satellite Symposium (offered for in-person and virtual AUA conference attendees) –Sunday, April 30, 5:30 p.m. CST

Health Services Research: Quality Improvement & Patient Safety II

Timothy Daskivich, MD (@TimDaskivich)

Poster (MP72) –Monday, May 1, 7 a.m. CST

Robotic Sacrohysteropexy With Concurrent Rectopexy Using Fascia Lata Graft

Poone Shoureshi, MD

Video Abstract (V12-11) –Monday, May 1, 8:40 a.m. CST



