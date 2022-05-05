Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 5, 2022) -- Cedars-Sinai geriatrics experts will present their latest advances in research and care in person at the annual scientific meeting of the American Geriatrics Society (AGS) in Orlando May 12-14, sharing innovations to improve both the quality of patient care and quality of life for older adults.

Sonja Rosen, MD, chief of Geriatric Medicine at Cedars-Sinai and professor of Medicine, will present a presidential poster session with Michelle S. Keller, PhD, MPH, assistant professor of Medicine: "Promoting Bone Health and Fall Prevention Ambulatory Follow-Up in the Geriatric Fracture Program" on Thursday, May 12, at 5 p.m. EDT. Rosen also will present on "Cedars-Sinai Geriatric Fracture Program (GFP) Improves Patient Outcomes" on Thursday, May 12, at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Keller also will share her research on "Using the COM-B Model and Theoretical Domains Framework to Identify Barriers and Enablers to Deprescribing Benzodiazepines in the Hospital" on Thursday, May 12, at 12:30 p.m. EDT, and "Feasibility of Implementing a Patient Education Intervention Focused on Deprescribing Benzodiazepines" on Friday, May 13, at 2:45 p.m. EDT. Keller also will present with geriatrician Allison Moser Mays, MD, MAS: "Caring for Older Adults With Dementia Who Have Experienced Traumatic Experiences: Findings From an Exploratory Qualitative Study of Latinx Caregivers of Latinx Older Adults With Dementia" on Friday, May 13, at 2:45 p.m. EDT.



Zaldy Tan, MD, MPH, medical director of the Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders and director of the Bernard and Maxine Platzer Lynn Family Memory and Healthy Aging Program at Cedars-Sinai, will lead a symposium and expert panel discussion on prescribing and deprescribing medications for patients at all stages of dementia on Friday, May 13, at 1:30 p.m. EDT. Tan also will co-lead a clinical skills workshop discussing how to optimize care management for patients with dementia on Saturday, May 14, at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

