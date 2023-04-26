LOS ANGELES (April 26, 2023) -- 

Cedars-Sinai geriatrics experts will present their latest advances in research and care at the annual scientific meeting of the American Geriatrics Society (AGS) in Long Beach, California, May 4-6, discussing caring for patients with dementia, new updates on bone health and fall prevention, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health of older adults, deprescribing and more.

Sara Espinoza, MD, geriatrician 
Symposium (Panelist)—May 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Hiroshi Gotanda, MD, geriatrician, assistant professor of Medicine 
Presidential Posters—May 4, 5-6 p.m.

  • Association Between Physicians’ Geriatric Training and Patterns of End-of-Life Care Delivered to Persons With Dementia: A Cross-Sectional Study 
  • Association Between Physicians’ Clinical Experience and Patterns of End-of-Life Care Delivered to Persons With Dementia 

Allison Moser Mays, MD, MAS, geriatrician, assistant professor of Medicine 
Presidential Poster—May 4, 5-6 p.m.

  • Impact of Transitioning to Virtual Falls-Prevention Evidence-Based Programs in Community-Dwelling Older Adults 

Sonja Rosen, MD, chief of Geriatric Medicine at Cedars-Sinai, professor of Medicine, geriatrician 
Symposium (Panelist)—May 5, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Zaldy Tan, MD, MPH, medical director of the Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders and director of the Bernard and Maxine Platzer Lynn Family Memory and Healthy Aging Program at Cedars-Sinai 
Pre-Conference Symposium (Moderator)—May 3, 1-5:30 p.m.

Symposium (Panelist)—May 4, 2:45-3:45 p.m.

Workshop (Panelist)—May 5, 2:45-3:45 p.m.

