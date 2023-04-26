LOS ANGELES (April 26, 2023) --

EXPERTS AVAILABLE

Cedars-Sinai geriatrics experts will present their latest advances in research and care at the annual scientific meeting of the American Geriatrics Society (AGS) in Long Beach, California, May 4-6, discussing caring for patients with dementia, new updates on bone health and fall prevention, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health of older adults, deprescribing and more.

NOTABLE TOPICS AND PRESENTATIONS

Sara Espinoza, MD, geriatrician

Symposium (Panelist)—May 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Hiroshi Gotanda, MD, geriatrician, assistant professor of Medicine

Presidential Posters—May 4, 5-6 p.m.

Association Between Physicians’ Geriatric Training and Patterns of End-of-Life Care Delivered to Persons With Dementia: A Cross-Sectional Study

Association Between Physicians’ Clinical Experience and Patterns of End-of-Life Care Delivered to Persons With Dementia

Allison Moser Mays, MD, MAS, geriatrician, assistant professor of Medicine

Presidential Poster—May 4, 5-6 p.m.

Impact of Transitioning to Virtual Falls-Prevention Evidence-Based Programs in Community-Dwelling Older Adults

Sonja Rosen, MD, chief of Geriatric Medicine at Cedars-Sinai, professor of Medicine, geriatrician

Symposium (Panelist)—May 5, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Zaldy Tan, MD, MPH, medical director of the Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders and director of the Bernard and Maxine Platzer Lynn Family Memory and Healthy Aging Program at Cedars-Sinai

Pre-Conference Symposium (Moderator)—May 3, 1-5:30 p.m.

Symposium (Panelist)—May 4, 2:45-3:45 p.m.

Workshop (Panelist)—May 5, 2:45-3:45 p.m.