LOS ANGELES (April 26, 2023) --
EXPERTS AVAILABLE
Cedars-Sinai geriatrics experts will present their latest advances in research and care at the annual scientific meeting of the American Geriatrics Society (AGS) in Long Beach, California, May 4-6, discussing caring for patients with dementia, new updates on bone health and fall prevention, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health of older adults, deprescribing and more.
NOTABLE TOPICS AND PRESENTATIONS
Sara Espinoza, MD, geriatrician
Symposium (Panelist)—May 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Hiroshi Gotanda, MD, geriatrician, assistant professor of Medicine
Presidential Posters—May 4, 5-6 p.m.
- Association Between Physicians’ Geriatric Training and Patterns of End-of-Life Care Delivered to Persons With Dementia: A Cross-Sectional Study
- Association Between Physicians’ Clinical Experience and Patterns of End-of-Life Care Delivered to Persons With Dementia
Allison Moser Mays, MD, MAS, geriatrician, assistant professor of Medicine
Presidential Poster—May 4, 5-6 p.m.
- Impact of Transitioning to Virtual Falls-Prevention Evidence-Based Programs in Community-Dwelling Older Adults
Sonja Rosen, MD, chief of Geriatric Medicine at Cedars-Sinai, professor of Medicine, geriatrician
Symposium (Panelist)—May 5, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Zaldy Tan, MD, MPH, medical director of the Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders and director of the Bernard and Maxine Platzer Lynn Family Memory and Healthy Aging Program at Cedars-Sinai
Pre-Conference Symposium (Moderator)—May 3, 1-5:30 p.m.
Symposium (Panelist)—May 4, 2:45-3:45 p.m.
- Innovative Models of Hospital and Transitions of Care for Persons With Dementia: Preparing for the Medicare Bundled Payment Care Initiative (BPCI)
Workshop (Panelist)—May 5, 2:45-3:45 p.m.