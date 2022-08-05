Newswise — Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children's will welcome its first patients on Monday, Aug. 8, to a new pediatric inpatient facility staffed by an expansive network of clinical experts, who will provide primary and specialty care for children and families.

Guerin Children's will operate across Cedars-Sinai's network of hospitals and affiliates to deliver a seamless continuum of care for hospitalized patients and outpatients as they grow from newborns to adolescents to adults. It will offer patients a full array of pediatric specialties as well as pediatric surgery and transplants-leveraging Cedars-Sinai's nationally recognized programs in cancer, cardiology, gastroenterology, metabolic disorders, obstetrics, orthopaedics, pulmonology, rheumatology and the neurosciences.

In addition to advanced clinical care, Guerin Children's will combine leading-edge pediatric research and forward-looking physician education and training to support Cedars-Sinai and its healthcare partners across the region.

The new 26-bed facility on the Cedars-Sinai campus has been designed to maximize comfort for children and their families. The space features a game and movie room with interactive screens, work by local artists, a peaceful outdoor garden, a lounge for families and large patient rooms with accommodations for adults to stay overnight with their children.

"We are delighted to welcome our first patients and to see this innovative model of healthcare come to life," said Ophir Klein, MD, PhD, inaugural executive director of Guerin Children's and The David & Meredith Kaplan Distinguished Chair in Children's Health. "After years of planning, we are looking forward to serving as an important resource for children in the Los Angeles community and around the world."

Guerin Children's has been made possible by a $100 million gift from the Shapell Guerin Family Foundation and its president, Vera Guerin, a longtime Cedars-Sinai supporter and immediate past chair of the Cedars-Sinai Health System Board of Directors. The contribution is the largest lifetime gift in Cedars-Sinai's 120-year history.

"We are thrilled that our vision is now a reality and pediatric patients will receive excellent medical care in this beautiful, state-of-the-art, child-friendly facility," Guerin said. "We are dedicated to improving children's health and quality of life for young patients and their families."

Physicians, nurses and others said they are committed to turning Guerin Children's into a national and international destination for children's care.

"We will offer the highest-quality patient-facing clinical care while incorporating leading-edge research and academics," said Shervin Rabizadeh, MD, MBA, chair of Pediatrics at Cedars-Sinai. "We look forward to children exploring our gardens, playing with our interactive art and enjoying the playroom, all while receiving the very best care."

