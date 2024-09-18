Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Sept. 18, 2024) -- The most common trauma injuries at Cedars-Sinai are the result of age-related falls.

That’s why Gregory Jones, RN, injury prevention and outreach coordinator for the hospital’s Trauma Program, is on a mission to help older adults avoid risk factors and prevent falls. Jones has been giving talks at community centers across Los Angeles County leading up to Falls Prevention Awareness Week Sept. 23-27.

“Prevention is the best cure for the disease of trauma,” Jones tells audiences. “Many falls are preventable, and knowledge is power, so the more everyone is aware of the ways to prevent a fall, the better.”

The National Council on Aging reports that every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in a hospital emergency department for a fall-related injury. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 300,000 people 65 and older visit a hospital every year for a hip fracture from falling.

Jones said most people will be able to get up if they fall. Still, for some, a fall can lead to lost independence, disability or even death.

“People who have fallen once have a greater risk of falling again,” Jones said. “Another risk factor is feeling unsteady or off balance, needing support to walk, or holding onto furniture when walking around the house.”

Other fall risk factors include:

Taking medicines that can cause lightheadedness or drowsiness

Home hazards, such as slippery surfaces, lack of railings, clutter or inadequate lighting

Numbness in the feet

Weak leg muscles

Vision problems

Jones tells older people that simply knowing whether they’re at greater risk of falling is just part of the equation.

“You also must correct what could cause you to fall or has already caused a fall,” he said.

Cedars-Sinai’s outpatient Geriatrics Program offers consultations for falls and fall prevention.

Its outpatient Bone Health Coaching Program, part of the Geriatric Fracture Program in the Department of Orthopaedics, provides bone health and fall risk evaluations and counsels patients on how to reduce the risk of fragility fractures—typically in the hip, spine or wrist—which can occur when a person falls from a standing position.

“The risk of falling and breaking a bone is much greater for people with poor bone quality from osteoporosis or osteopenia,” said nurse practitioner Kathleen Breda, associate director of Orthopaedic Clinical Programs. “Because poor bone quality isn’t usually obvious, many people don’t know they have a problem with their bones until they fall and break one. Proactive care to protect bones is crucial to long-term quality of life. Our Bone Health Coaching Program helps people at risk for a fall before they break a bone or helps them avoid another fracture if they fall again.”

The Cedars-Sinai Geriatrics Program and Bone Health Coaching Program have received Age-Friendly Health System Committed to Care Excellence recognition, which means they work to improve bone fracture outcomes through the “4Ms” model of care: learning what matters most to each patient, optimizing medications, helping them maintain mobility and monitoring mental state.

One important way to take action to prevent a fall, Jones and Breda said, is by building balance, strength and flexibility through an exercise program. Cedars-Sinai offers Forever Fit classes for older adults, led by its Community Health Improvement professionals.

Other ways to prevent a fall include regularly reviewing medications with a physician or pharmacist to make sure side effects don’t increase fall risk, getting an annual vision and hearing checkup, and keeping the home environment uncluttered.

Jones encourages taking small steps—no pun intended—on the path to fall prevention.

“Start by taking a look around the house—that throw rug in the hallway may be pretty but is it a fall hazard?” he said. “I also recommend a night light or flashlight for the bathroom or bedroom. Use a cane if your doctor says you should. Be sure you’re wearing the right shoes.

“But at the same time, don’t get overwhelmed. You don’t have to do all these things all at once. Start small.”

