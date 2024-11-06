Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Nov. 6, 2024) -- Cedars-Sinai has earned the highest level of recognition from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) as part of its annual Digital Health Most Wired (DHMW) Survey, which evaluates the technological capabilities of healthcare organizations.

In the program’s 25-year history, Cedars-Sinai is one of only four health systems worldwide that have earned the DHMW’s top-tier classification of Level 10 status five times.

Among the nearly 48,000 facilities represented in the 2024 DHMW global survey, Cedars-Sinai was among 26 health systems that met the stringent criteria required to achieve the prestigious top ranking.

In announcing this year’s recipients, CHIME applauded the 26 organizations for their exceptional commitment to advancing digital health and their significant contributions to the industry. CHIME additionally noted that being awarded Level 10 demands a high degree of rigor, evidence-based outcomes and stakeholder engagement that is challenging to achieve in healthcare.

“We are incredibly proud of this recognition that once again reflects our relentless commitment to enhancing care through digital innovation,” said Craig Kwiatkowski, PharmD, senior vice president and chief information officer at Cedars-Sinai.

“We are fortunate to have a culture that embraces collaboration and innovation. It’s our incredibly talented and dedicated staff and caregivers that truly make the magic happen,” Kwiatkowski added. “Wherever we see opportunities to harness technology that will benefit our patients, staff and caregivers, we’re going to pursue those.”

CHIME describes its annual survey as a comprehensive “digital health check-up” for healthcare organizations. Cedars-Sinai’s 2024 check-up showed it ranked above its peers in several important categories, including analytics and data management, infrastructure, innovation, interoperability and population health, and patient engagement.

CHIME is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers, chief medical information officers, chief nursing information officers, chief innovation officers, chief digital officers and other senior healthcare technology leaders. CHIME comprises more than 3,000 individual members in 58 countries and two U.S. territories, and 200 CHIME Foundation healthcare IT business and professional service firm members.

