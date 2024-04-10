Newswise — LOS ANGELES (April 10, 2024) -- Cedars-Sinai is expanding virtual healthcare for children and Spanish speakers in California through its mobile app Cedars-Sinai Connect, a fast-growing online option that allows patients to quickly access top healthcare professionals for acute, chronic and preventive care.

Parents of children 3 to 17 years old can now access Cedars-Sinai healthcare providers for urgent issues, including cough, cold, flu or rash.

Parents can choose on-demand visits 24/7 or a scheduled visit 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends for their sick child.

A child’s existing pediatrician is kept in the loop through the Cedars-Sinai electronic health record.

Spanish-speaking adults and parents of children 3 and older can now choose a Spanish-language app experience.

Spanish-speaking healthcare providers are available for scheduled visits 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.

Translators can support patients seeking on-demand care 24/7 if a Spanish-speaking provider is not available.

Spanish-speaking adults can access primary care in their preferred language to manage chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure, anxiety, depression and obesity.

“Cedars-Sinai Connect has already helped thousands of new and existing patients easily access the high-quality care for which Cedars-Sinai is known, from home,” said Jill Martin, executive vice president of Cedars-Sinai Medical Network. “The platform is helping us extend that opportunity to even more people throughout California who are coming to Cedars-Sinai for convenient acute or chronic care. These patients also gain access to our broad network of specialists through referrals when appropriate.”

The new care options for children and Spanish speakers build on Cedars-Sinai Connect’s initial success. Since the platform launched in fall 2023, it has helped more than 8,000 patients from San Diego to Sacramento access Cedars-Sinai care through more than 10,500 virtual visits.

“Patients have come to rely on Cedars-Sinai Connect as a convenient way to access Cedars-Sinai expert care and a comprehensive primary care experience,” said Caroline Goldzweig, MD, chief medical officer of Cedars-Sinai Medical Network. “Our unique hybrid model not only offers high-quality virtual care, but it is fully integrated into a top-tier academic health system, making it easier to coordinate care and share a patient’s health records with all of their providers.”

Cedars-Sinai Connect harnesses AI technology developed by K Health to reduce administrative burdens such as data entry, freeing doctors to focus more time on patient care. K Health helps patients manage their acute, chronic and preventive care needs through its platform that harnesses medical knowledge and real patient experiences.

“Cedars-Sinai Connect is one of the first integrated clinical care apps of its kind that is successfully using technology and care model innovation to address significant pain points—particularly access and quality—in healthcare in the U.S.,” said Ran Shaul, co-founder and chief product officer of K Health. “By combining K Health’s virtual care model with Cedars-Sinai’s high-quality clinical care, our partnership gives Cedars-Sinai greater digital capability while expanding access to expert care across California.”

Martin added that with pediatric care and Spanish-speaking doctors now available, “Cedars-Sinai Connect is furthering our collective goals of tying together in-person and virtual care, reducing wait times and addressing primary care needs for as many Californians as possible, helping Cedars-Sinai advance health equity.”

