Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 13, 2022) -- Kimberly Gregory, MD, MPH, director of Maternal-Fetal Medicine and vice chair of Women's Healthcare Quality and Performance Improvement in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cedars-Sinai, has been awarded the Luella Klein Lifetime Achievement Award by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG.)

The award honors a member of the premier professional organization who has dedicated their life to women’s health in a significant way. Gregory was honored during the recent 2022 national conference.

"Dr. Gregory's commitment to guiding the practice of medicine, improving patient safety, and growing patient satisfaction is an inspiration to many," said Stella M. Dantas, MD, the chair of ACOG's Council of District Chairs, which grants the award. "Her expertise has always been marked by her dedication to patients, and her impact has been felt across the country."

Gregory joined Cedars-Sinai in 1992, after receiving her medical degree from UCLA and completing her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. She went on to earn a master’s degree in public health from Harvard University before completing a fellowship in maternal-fetal medicine at LAC-USC Medical Center.

“I’ve always felt it was my calling. I wanted to be a doctor since I was 5 years old,” said Gregory.

“I was drawn to maternal-fetal medicine because whether our patients are having a challenging pregnancy and need care–or are very healthy–they are all so motivated to do what’s best for their pregnancy, what’s best for their child,”

A major focus of Gregory’s research over the past decade has been examining the hospital childbirth experience and whether women are really getting what they need and want during labor and delivery−a question she says no one was asking. Her goal is for hospitals to provide a safer and more meaningful experience for women while they are in the hospital, addressing concerns that range from pain management to breastfeeding policies.

“Dr. Gregory has been steadfastly committed to improving obstetric outcomes for women for her entire career, first in her compassionate and personalized care for women, and then through understanding the importance of the patient’s perspective. Her work has helped determine what national metrics we should be using to best evaluate obstetric care,” said Sarah Kilpatrick, MD, PhD, the Helping Hand of Los Angeles Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cedars-Sinai.

“She is also a passionate advocate for identifying and reducing racial and ethnic disparities in caring for pregnant women of color. Dr. Gregory is a true leader, at Cedars-Sinai and around the nation. Her expertise in maternal-fetal care and her innovative research are helping pave a road to better outcomes for all patients,” said Kilpatrick.

In 2019, Cedars-Sinai joined a multi-hospital initiative in Los Angeles County called Cherished Futures for Black Moms & Babies. Gregory is part of the medical center’s leadership team committed to creating change that will help reduce Black maternal and infant health inequities and improve the Black patient experience.

“Dr. Gregory’s work has led to lower rates of cesarean section and improved access to quality prenatal care. She has been a national beacon for improving the labor and delivery health outcomes for the diverse populations we serve. Recognition of her expertise and achievements by her peers is much deserved,” said Shlomo Melmed, MB, ChB, executive vice president of Academic Affairs and dean of the Medical Faculty at Cedars-Sinai.

Read more on the Cedars-Sinai Blog: Groundbreaking Women in Medicine at Cedars-Sinai