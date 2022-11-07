Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Nov. 7, 2022) -- Heitham T. Hassoun, MD, Vice President & Medical Director, Cedars Sinai International, is headlining a panel discussion about how healthcare professionals can improve the patient experience during the International Hospital Federation’s upcoming World Hospital Congress.

The panel discussion, The Patient: Always at the Center of All That We Do, will focus on how hospitals and healthcare providers can continuously enhance patient experience by listening to patients and establishing new protocols based on patient feedback.

“This is a golden opportunity to learn from each other and share best practices with our colleagues around the globe,” Hassoun said. “All of us have the same goal: Helping our patients live their best lives.”

The International Hospital Federation’s 45th Annual World Hospital Congress brings together leaders of hospitals, health services and healthcare organizations in a global forum to discuss key drivers of national and international policy, management, financial trends and solutions.

The Congress is being hosted by the Dubai Health Authority on 9-11 November 2022 at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre (DWTC) in the United Arab Emirates.

Experts joining Hassoun for the in-person panel discussion, scheduled for 11 November (Fri.) 10:10 a.m. – 11:10 a.m., include:

· Alan Dubovsky, Vice President and Chief Patient Experience Officer, Cedars-Sinai, United States

· Prof Idris Guessous, Head of the Division of Primary Care Medicine, University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG), Switzerland

· Dr Hariprasad Kovelamundi, President of Administration, Apollo Hospitals, India

· Bassam Sayad, CEO, Elegancia Healthcare, Qatar

Dubovsky plans to emphasize the four-step action plan he is leading that is strategically designed to elevate Cedars-Sinai patients’ healthcare experience.

“We strive for an exceptional experience for our patients and their loved ones, and to help the Cedars-Sinai workforce by providing the strategy, resources, and support to excel in patient experience every day. We do that through our action plan that is focused on four key pillars: amplifying patients’ voices with meaningful feedback, establishing programs to continuously educate our staff and improve our service, designing streamlined workflows and constantly finding new services and amenities for our patients,” Dubovsky said. “No detail is too small because every aspect of healthcare contributes to the patient experience.”

