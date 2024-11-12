Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Nov. 12, 2024) -- In an effort to foster economic growth throughout Southern California’s diverse communities, Cedars-Sinai has taken a lead role in creating a first-of-its-kind centralized resource directory designed to help diverse-owned vendors secure business opportunities with Southern California hospitals.

The pioneering effort, unveiled at the Hospital Association of Southern California’s recent Communities Lifting Communities Supplier Diversity Conference, underscores Cedars-Sinai's commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion across all facets of healthcare.

The newly established directory of 1,500 suppliers is accessible to more than 176 hospitals and 31 health systems and is a milestone for the healthcare industry, said Motz Feinberg, vice president of Supply Chain at Cedars-Sinai.

“Our goal was to provide a directory of diverse-owned vendors that have healthcare experience so that these companies have opportunities to compete for hospital contracts,” Feinberg said. “This initiative is a testament to our dedication to creating a more inclusive and equitable healthcare system.”

The supplier directory addresses the challenges many suppliers face in being identified for contracting opportunities within the healthcare industry. By streamlining the process and making it easier for hospitals to identify and engage with suppliers, Cedars-Sinai is helping to break down barriers that have historically hindered businesses from competing on a more equal footing.

“Cedars-Sinai’s leadership in this initiative is a testament to its dedication to creating a more inclusive and equitable healthcare system. This work is just doing the right thing, and it’s very aligned with the Cedars-Sinai value-based system that we have,” said Andrew Kwok, MPA, associate director of Supply Chain Diversity at Cedars-Sinai.

An example of Cedars-Sinai’s successful collaboration with diverse suppliers is Maedo Architects, a minority-owned business redesigning the Ray Charles Cafeteria in Cedars-Sinai, recently recognized as the 2024 Supplier of the Year by the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council.

“At Maedo Architects, we believe in creating spaces that uplift communities and enhance quality of life, and Cedars-Sinai has been an incredible partner in allowing us to do just that,” said Gregg Maedo, principal and architect at Maedo Architects. “We are proud to be part of Cedars-Sinai’s mission to make healthcare more equitable.”

A Collaborative Approach

The initiative also represents a collaborative effort among leading healthcare institutions in the region. The Hospital Association of Southern California’s Communities Lifting Communities program and Cedars-Sinai worked closely with organizations including Kaiser Permanente, UC Health, City of Hope, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Keck Medicine of USC, and PIH Health to develop the supplier list. The collective expertise and resources of these institutions have ensured that the list is both comprehensive and accessible, offering a valuable tool for hospitals seeking to diversify their supplier base.

In the spirit of collaboration and reciprocity, hospitals and health systems that have collaborated have access to the directory. Additional health systems can gain access by working with Communities Lifting Communities. Diverse suppliers who would like to participate should contact the Hospital Association of Southern California.

“By offering hospitals easier access to a diverse pool of qualified suppliers, we’re not only fostering inclusivity in procurement practices but also supporting the growth of diverse-owned businesses,” said George Greene, president and CEO of the Hospital Association of Southern California. “We believe it will have a lasting positive impact on both healthcare and local communities.”

“And that’s the point,” said Nicole Mitchell, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Cedars-Sinai. “This initiative is about creating real, lasting change—not just within our hospitals but in the communities we serve. By empowering diverse suppliers, we help build stronger economies, which ultimately leads to better outcomes for everyone. This is about equity, opportunity, and building a more inclusive future in healthcare."

Read more on the Cedars-Sinai Blog: Global Perspective—Strengthening Healthcare’s Human Supply Chain