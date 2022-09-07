Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Sept. 7, 2022) -- Jill Martin has been tapped to lead the Cedars-Sinai Medical Network as its new executive vice president, effective Nov. 30.

Martin, who joined Cedars-Sinai Medical Network in 1997 as its director of finance, succeeds John Jenrette, MD, who is retiring after six years of service leading the strategic expansion of the Medical Network.

“Jill’s outstanding track record as an executive leader at Cedars-Sinai over the past 25 years has been a key factor in the growth and development of the Medical Network, as well as its integration with the rest of Cedars-Sinai and our affiliates,” said Thomas M. Priselac, president and chief executive officer of Cedars-Sinai. “She is highly regarded throughout Cedars-Sinai for her ability to bring a humanistic approach to operational and strategic issues.”

Martin was named vice president of finance for the Medical Network in 1999. In addition to overseeing financial management of the organization, she led numerous initiatives to increase the capabilities of the Medical Network’s information systems to enhance evidence-based clinical and financial decisions. She also assumed responsibility for the organization’s physician recruitment, medical practice acquisitions, managed care operations, human resources, risk management and compliance.

In 2016, Martin advanced to senior vice president and chief operating officer for the Medical Network, reflecting increased responsibilities as the organization grew. With her colleagues on the leadership team, she led the development and implementation of a comprehensive strategic and financial plan that has positioned the Medical Network to successfully meet the challenges of value-based care.

As executive vice president, Martin will oversee the Medical Network, which now includes more than 1,000 physicians and 2,000 staff members who provide healthcare to patients, with more than 1 million patient visits annually. The organization also manages numerous Cedars-Sinai specialty practices and services throughout Los Angeles County, including ambulatory surgery centers, joint venture imaging and physical therapy centers. Additionally, the Medical Network recently began partnering with Cedars-Sinai’s newest affiliate, Huntington Health, in a number of specialty programs.

“I look forward to leading Cedars-Sinai Medical Network through its next stage of growth as we bring our world-class care closer to where people work and live in Los Angeles,” Martin said.

Martin, the first woman to lead the Medical Network, also is active in community and professional organizations. She serves on the CFO Council as well as the Women in Leadership Council of the American Medical Group Association and is active in Women in Healthcare Administration of Southern California. She also served on the board of Imagine LA, a community organization dedicated to ending the cycle of family homelessness in Los Angeles.

“Jill’s ability to work collegially and effectively with all parts of Cedars-Sinai—along with her insight, candor and vision—will enable the Medical Network to continue its growth as a national leader in quality, patient-focused care, and as a highly desired place for physicians and staff to work,” Priselac said.

Read more from the Cedars-Sinai Blog: Women in Leadership at Cedars-Sinai