Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Sept. 20, 2024) -- Cedars-Sinai has announced a partnership with the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games to serve as the Official Medical Provider for the 2028 Games, providing the highest-quality care for athletes, coaches, team personnel and visitors who travel across the world for the competitions in Los Angeles.

Cedars-Sinai will be a critical resource and medical adviser to LA28 in establishing medical services in the Olympic and Paralympic village and at sporting venues for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Cedars-Sinai is also a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Medical Network, supporting medical treatment of athletes as they prepare to compete in national and international competitions leading up to the 2028 Games.

These partnerships underscore Cedars-Sinai’s commitment to the health and wellbeing of Angelenos and the athletes and visitors globally who will benefit from world-class care at one of the premier academic medical centers in the U.S.

“We’ve been training for this,” said Thomas M. Priselac, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai. "Team USA’s pursuit of greatness drives them to never stop pushing what’s possible. Cedars-Sinai’s team shares this pursuit of greatness and is continuously expanding the boundaries of what’s possible for our patients and community.”

As one of the leading medical providers in the country with more than 200 locations in Southern California, Cedars-Sinai is at the forefront of innovation in clinical care and medical research, combining expertise in orthopedics, cardiology and numerous other specialties with the most advanced facilities and technology to keep athletes healthy as they compete.

“Cedars-Sinai has been a cornerstone of the Los Angeles community for more than 120 years. LA28 is already creating a legacy driving community benefit, and we don’t need to wait until 2028 to make an impact,” said Chris Pepe, chief commercial officer at United States Olympic and Paralympic Properties and LA28. “This partnership will enhance our collective efforts to drive progress, reimagining the way the Olympic and Paralympic Games serve the world. We have a unique opportunity together to have everyone be a part of the LA28 story.”

Cedars-Sinai is one of nine medical institutions in the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Medical Network and has already begun offering care for Team USA athletes. Cedars-Sinai is the exclusive provider in Los Angeles and surrounding areas of Southern California.

“Cedars-Sinai brings remarkable healthcare skill and knowledge to Team USA athletes as they train and compete,” said Jonathan Finnoff, DO, chief medical officer of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC). “As a member of the USOPC’s Medical Network, Cedars-Sinai offers critical support to Team USA athletes, elevating the quality of care we offer to our athletes, and we look forward to continuing this partnership on the road to LA28.”

Cedars-Sinai is excited to be gearing up for the 2028 Games.

“Athletes push the boundaries of human potential, breaking records and setting new standards,” said Priselac of Cedars-Sinai. “Similarly, our Cedars-Sinai team leads in medical innovation, constantly advancing the field. Just like Olympic athletes, our Cedars-Sinai staff are dedicating themselves to serve our community and our country as the Games come to Los Angeles.”

About Cedars-Sinai

Cedars-Sinai is a leader in providing high-quality healthcare encompassing primary care, specialized medicine and research. Since 1902, Cedars-Sinai has evolved to meet the needs of one of the most diverse regions in the nation, setting standards in quality and innovative patient care, research, teaching and community service. Today, Cedars-Sinai is known for its national leadership in transforming healthcare for the benefit of patients and in developing new approaches to treatment and educating tomorrow’s health professionals. Cedars-Sinai serves as the official health partner for the Los Angeles Rams and the Angel City Football Club and treats professional and elite athletes throughout the world to ensure they perform at the highest levels. Additionally, Cedars-Sinai demonstrates a commitment to the community through programs that improve the health of its most vulnerable residents.

About LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The LA28 Games will mark Los Angeles’ third time hosting the Olympic Games, previously hosted in 1984 and 1932, and first time to host the Paralympic Games. Los Angeles will host the world’s most elite athletes in 2028 as it welcomes Paralympians and Olympians from around the world to compete on the biggest stage in sports. The LA28 Games are independently operated by a privately funded, nonprofit organization, with revenue from corporate partners, licensing agreements, hospitality and ticketing programs and a significant contribution from the International Olympic Committee. For more information, visit LA28.org.

Legends, a global premium company, helped source the partnership between Cedars-Sinai and LA28.

About Team USA

Team USA is the world’s largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.

Read more on the Cedars-Sinai Blog: Behind the Findings | Why Do Women Gain More Benefit From Exercise Than Men?