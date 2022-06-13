Newswise — LOS ANGELES (June 13, 2022) -- David M. Wrigley has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer of Cedars-Sinai Health System, effective July 1.

Wrigley also will serve as treasurer of Cedars-Sinai Health System, and as secretary of the finance and investment committees of the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Board of Directors. Wrigley succeeds Edward M. Prunchunas, who is retiring after 41 years of service to Cedars-Sinai.

“David is a highly effective leader and a strong advocate for our health system and its employees," said Thomas M. Priselac, president and chief executive officer of Cedars-Sinai. "We are fortunate to have a leader of his caliber with deep knowledge of healthcare finance."

Since joining Cedars-Sinai in 2014 as vice president of Finance, Wrigley has led initiatives that have strengthened Cedars-Sinai’s financial operations and contributed significantly to its growth. Wrigley currently serves as senior vice president of Finance and chief financial officer for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. In this role, he has worked closely with the leadership of Cedars-Sinai Health System affiliates Torrance Memorial Medical Center and Huntington Health to develop unified systems for financial reporting, as well as additional collaborations across the health system.

As executive vice president and chief financial officer for Cedars-Sinai Health System, Wrigley will have broad oversight for financial planning and reporting, revenue cycle, treasury, financial operations, capital structure/planning, risk management, corporate compliance and new financial ventures.

“Today’s post-COVID-19 economy presents unique challenges to all health systems,” Wrigley said. “I look forward to meeting those demands and working to continue the history of excellence for which Cedars-Sinai is known."



Before joining Cedars-Sinai, Wrigley served in several senior financial management positions in healthcare, including leadership posts at the largest Catholic health system in Illinois. He also managed the healthcare practice at prominent accounting firm KPMG. All of this experience will inform Wrigley's approach to his new position.

“In addition to all of his accomplishments, David has demonstrated an outstanding ability to work collegially in support of Cedars-Sinai’s mission,” Priselac said. “His understanding of and appreciation for Cedars-Sinai’s unique role in patient care, research, education and community benefit is a great asset to all of us at Cedars-Sinai.”



