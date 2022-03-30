Newswise — LOS ANGELES (March 30, 2022) -- Cedars-Sinai neurology experts are available to discuss the latest advances in research and clinical care for patients with disorders of the nervous system ahead of the 74th annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN), happening April 2-7.

“The AAN’s in-person meeting is a much-anticipated opportunity to gather with colleagues from across the U.S. and beyond to share and learn about the latest scientific advances in the field of neurology, and new frontiers in diagnosis and care of patients with neurological disorders,” said Nancy Sicotte, MD, chair of the Department of Neurology and Women’s Guild Distinguished Chair in Neurology at Cedars-Sinai.

Sicotte will attend the conference and is available to discuss the latest news on new imaging biomarkers for diagnosis and disease progression in multiple sclerosis (MS), as well as cognitive impairment and depression in MS patients, and related disorders.

Richard Lewis, MD, director of the Electromyography Laboratory and professor of Neurology, and Matthew Burford, MD, associate director of the Neurology Residency Program and assistant professor of Neurology, are among the authors of an abstract on measurement of limb strength in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that will be presented at the conference.

At the meeting, physician-scientists from Cedars-Sinai will also present abstracts on stem-cell-based treatment for patients with ALS, drug treatment for patients with relapsing MS, migraine and adverse pregnancy outcomes, a potential case of COVID-19 vaccine-related neurologic disease, and scheduling models for neurology residents.

Jessica Besbris, MD, director of the Neurology Supportive Care Medicine Program at Cedars-Sinai, will conduct two educational sessions on neuropalliative care—supportive care for patients with neurological disorders.

On April 5, Besbris will discuss best practices for disclosing serious news to neurology patients, and communication strategies for responding to patient emotion. And on April 7, she will discuss the palliative care needs of critically ill neurology patients and techniques for supporting patients and families through challenging situations, such as acute brain injury and compassionate removal of life support.

Vernon Williams, MD, director of the Center for Sports Neurology & Pain Management at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute, will speak about the complexities involved in identifying and diagnosing concussion on April 5. The presentation will cover the signs and symptoms of possible, probable and definite concussion, approaches to evaluating and treating patients, and potential cumulative effects of repeated concussion.

During the meeting, additional Cedars-Sinai physicians and scientists will be available to comment on a variety of topics, including:

Aging, Dementia, Cognitive and Behavioral Neurology: Zaldy Tan, MD, MPH, medical director of the Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer’s and Memory Disorders

Cerebrovascular Disease (Stroke) and Interventional Neurology: Shlee Song, MD, director of the Cedars-Sinai Comprehensive Stroke Center and the Telestroke Program

Child Neurology and Developmental Neurology: Yana Tavyev, MD, director of the Division of Pediatric Neurology

Epilepsy/Clinical Neurophysiology: Jeffrey Chung, MD, director of the Cedars-Sinai Epilepsy Program

Headache: Nasima Diana Shadbehr, DO, director of the Cedars-Sinai Headache Clinic

Movement Disorders (ALS, Parkinson’s Disease, Primary Lateral Sclerosis): Michele Tagliati, MD, director of the Movement Disorders Program and the Caron and Steven D. Broidy Chair in Movement Disorders

Multiple Sclerosis and CNS Inflammatory Disease: Marwa Kaisey, MD, assistant professor of Neurology at Cedars-Sinai and MS specialist

Neuro Trauma and Critical Care: Shouri Lahiri, MD, director of Neurocritical Care Research and the Neurosciences Critical Care Unit

Follow the meeting live on Twitter using the hashtag #AANAM and follow Cedars-Sinai on Twitter at @CedarsSinaiMed.