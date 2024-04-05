Newswise — LOS ANGELES (April 5, 2024) -- Cedars-Sinai neurologists specializing in stroke, neuropalliative care, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune and movement disorders will present leading-edge research and discuss the latest patient-care options at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting April 13-18 in Denver.

“Our neurology specialists will be sharing research outcomes, catching up with their peers from around the world, and keeping abreast of new frontiers in the diagnosis and care of patients with neurological disorders,” said Nancy L. Sicotte, MD, chair of the Department of Neurology and the Women’s Guild Distinguished Chair in Neurology at Cedars-Sinai.

Cedars-Sinai experts are available for media interviews about their newest findings, including:

The Los Angeles Barbershop Blood Pressure Study: Jennifer Harris, MD, a neurologist and stroke specialist, will present preliminary results regarding the long-term impact of the Los Angeles Barbershop Blood Pressure Study. From February 2015 to July 2017, 307 non-Hispanic Black men were enrolled in a blood pressure reduction intervention at 52 Black-owned barbershops in Los Angeles. For this follow-up study, investigators contacted 115 original study participants and found a trend towards lower incidence of death.

Mastering Difficult Conversations in Serious Neurologic Illness: Jessica Besbris, MD, director of Neuropalliative Care and the Neurology Supportive Care Medicine Program, will lead an interactive skill-building workshop for clinicians on how to best deliver serious news to patients and help guide patients’ decision-making. Besbris, a leader in the emerging field of supportive/palliative care for patients with disorders of the brain and spinal cord, co-authored the most recent American Academy of Neurology position statement on neuropalliative care.

Treatments for Multiple Sclerosis: Marwa Kaisey, MD, assistant professor of Neurology and multiple sclerosis specialist, will give a talk on disease-modifying treatments for the chronic condition, which causes vision loss, pain, fatigue and impaired coordination, and currently has no cure. Kaisey also can discuss how each treatment works and its potential side effects, and which treatments might be appropriate for different types of patients.

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy: Richard Lewis, MD, professor of Neurology, will present preliminary efficacy and safety data from a Phase II trial of a complement inhibitor, riliprubart, in treating this autoimmune disorder, in which the body’s immune system attacks the myelin that insulates and protects the body’s nerves. Lewis is also an author on the ADHERE trial of subcutaneous efgartigimod (an FCRN inhibitor) in patients with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Carotid Artery Stenting: Yi Shen, MD, a visiting postdoctoral scientist at Cedars-Sinai, will present information on a technique for preventing abnormal slowing of heart rate and abnormal decrease in blood pressure during surgical placement of a stent in the carotid artery, the major vessel that supplies blood to the brain. This procedure is performed to prevent or treat stroke.

Symptoms of Stiff Person Syndrome: Paula Barreras, MD, a Cedars-Sinai neuroimmunologist, can discuss progressive encephalomyelitis with rigidity and myoclonus (PERM), a variant of stiff person syndrome. She will present case studies of atypical symptoms of the rare autoimmune disorder, which is known to cause muscle stiffness and spasms.

Predicting Loss of Vision after Optic Neuritis: Omar Al-Louzi, MD, director of the Visual Outcomes Laboratory in the Department of Neurology at Cedars-Sinai, will present results of a study that found that measuring loss of nerve cells in the retinal ganglion cell layer of the eye using machine learning analysis of non-invasive retinal scans can help gauge recovery and predict outcomes in patients who experience optic neuritis. This condition causes inflammation of the optic nerve in patients with multiple sclerosis and other neuroimmunological disorders.

